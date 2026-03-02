Capstone Significantly Expands European Corporate Advisory with Senior Global Counsel Team

LONDON and BRUSSELS and WASHINGTON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC, a global strategic advisory firm helping corporations and investors navigate global regulatory and commercial complexity, today announced the appointment of six senior professionals to its European Corporate Advisory practice. The experienced and impressive team joins Capstone from Global Counsel, significantly strengthening Capstone's robust presence across the UK and EU.

The new Capstone hires include:

Daniel Capparelli , Managing Director, Head of European Corporate Advisory

, Managing Director, Head of European Corporate Advisory Emma Eatwell , Managing Director, Corporate Advisory, Head of EU Healthcare

, Managing Director, Corporate Advisory, Head of EU Healthcare Harrison Coldray, Vice President, Corporate Advisory, Services and Technology

Vice President, Corporate Advisory, Services and Technology Janis Rinaldi , Senior Associate

, Senior Associate Deidre Bellingan , Senior Associate

, Senior Associate Tommi Kiukkanen, Associate

All are based in London.

This strategic group hire marks a significant acceleration of Capstone's European growth strategy and reflects rising client demand amid heightened policy and geopolitical volatility across trade, energy markets, healthcare, financial services, national security, technology, and government services. Capstone is in active discussions with several other former members of the Global Counsel team.

Responding to a New Era of European Policy Uncertainty

Across Europe and globally, corporations and investors are navigating an increasingly fragmented regulatory landscape. Industrial policy realignments, shifting trade frameworks, supply chain restructuring, energy transition pressures, AI regulation, and evolving healthcare oversight have elevated political and regulatory risk to the board level.

The expansion positions Capstone to deliver deeper cross-border advisory capabilities for some of the world's largest companies and investors at a time when policy outcomes increasingly shape corporate strategy and capital allocation decisions.

Leadership Strength

Daniel Capparelli will lead the firm's European Corporate Advisory practice. He brings extensive experience advising multinational clients on cross-border policy strategy, particularly from a supply chain and distribution network perspective across sectors including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, automotive, TMT, and financial services. Most recently, Capparelli led Global Counsel's trade and industrial policy practice and its senior advisory work supporting C-suite stakeholders to mitigate against emerging risks to global business models, including EU and UK trade architecture, industrial policy frameworks, and strategic market positioning.

Emma Eatwell will lead Capstone's European Corporate Health offering. She advises multinational clients where health policy is central to commercial strategy, with deep expertise in EU and international market and patient access frameworks. She previously served as Practice Director for the Health & Life Sciences Practice at Global Counsel, where she worked closely across technology, trade, and sustainability to deliver integrated cross-border advisory solutions.

Harrison Coldray, Janis Rinaldi, Deidre Belligan, and Tommi Kiukkanen strengthen the team's execution capabilities across complex regulatory engagements.

Together, the group enhances Capstone's ability to provide integrated UK–EU advisory solutions across trade, competition, industrial strategy, and sector-specific regulatory developments.

Capstone CEO Quote

"European policy risk and opportunity have never been more consequential for global corporations and investors," said David Barrosse, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone. "This team brings exceptional cross-border experience and a proven ability to translate political and regulatory complexity into strategic advantage. Their decision to join Capstone reflects both our growth trajectory and our ambition to build the leading policy-driven corporate advisory platform in Europe and continue to help our clients navigate volatility."

Building a Market-Leading European Platform

This appointment deepens Capstone's roster in London, Paris, and Brussels and signals the firm's long-term commitment to European expansion. The move builds on Capstone's established global platform and integrated advisory model serving corporations, private equity firms, asset managers, and financial institutions navigating regulatory transformation.

As policy uncertainty continues to reshape markets, Capstone's expanded European team will support clients in anticipating risk, influencing outcomes, and positioning for durable growth.

About Capstone

Capstone partners with the world's leading companies and investors to navigate global regulatory and commercial complexity, identifying opportunity early and managing risk. With teams in Washington, DC, New York, London, Brussels, Houston, Paris, and Mumbai, we operate at the intersection of policy, capital, and strategy, translating complex change into strategic advantage. Visit us at www.capstoneeu.com or www.capstonedc.com

Contact: Daniel Kruger

Phone: 202-350-4700

Mobile: 917-566-8220

Email: News@Capstonedc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443348/5830875/Capstone_Logo.jpg