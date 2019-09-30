Capstone Mining Hosts Analyst Visit at Cozamin and Pinto Valley

(All amounts in US$ unless otherwise specified)

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) will be hosting a group of analysts for a site visit to the Company's Pinto Valley mine in Arizona and Cozamin mine in Zacatecas. Presentation materials for the for two-day visit starting on October 1, 2019 can be found on the Company's website at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Pinto Valley is Capstone's flagship mine and is expected to produce 115 to 125 million pounds of copper at a C1 cash cost1 of $2.10 to $2.25 (see the Company's news release of July 30, 2019 for full details on recent performance and 2019 guidance). To date, Pinto Valley has achieved ~$10 million in sustainable annualized savings and is targeting an additional $5 to $10 million. Preliminary work for a PV4 expansion continues; PV4 is evaluating scenarios to take advantage of nearly one billion tonnes of resources not currently in reserves and includes potentially expanding the mill by as much as 25% to 75% or higher.

Cozamin is Capstone's low-cost copper-silver mine and is expected to produce 30 to 35 million pounds of copper at a C1 cash cost1 of $0.90 to $1.05 (see the Company's news release of July 30, 2019 for full details on recent performance and 2019 guidance). The expansion development of a one-way ramp and additional ventilation is on track to be completed by the end of 2020, and is now expected to deliver 50 to 55 million pounds of copper and 1.4 to 1.5 million ounces of silver annually post ramp-up. Concurrently, Cozamin has commenced a large in-fill definition drilling program targeting more than doubling of the current mine life.

___________________ 1 This is an alternative performance measure; please see "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this release.

Vice President, Strategy and Capital Markets

Jerrold Annett has joined Capstone as Vice President, Strategy and Capital Markets. Jerrold has 24 years of global mining and capital markets experience, with the last three years providing strategic direction and executive oversight for several junior exploration and development companies. His mining career started at Teck Resources and Falconbridge as a metallurgist and within their commercial metals sales groups, followed by 10 years in capital markets, most recently with Scotiabank where he was Head of Mining Institutional Sales. He is a professional Engineer and has a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining and Mineral Engineering from Queen's University in Canada.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

