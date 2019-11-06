Capstone Intersects 20.1 Meters Grading 5.53% Copper, Including 6.4 Meters of 11.32% Copper at Cozamin Mine

Figure 1 – High grade infill and step-out holes on the periphery of the recently acquired Portree claimblock

"Capstone has owned and operated Cozamin for 15 years and never have I been this excited about its future," said Darren Pylot, Capstone's President and CEO. "The continued exploration success achieved by our team is a paradigm shift for an already low cost and highly profitable tier one mine. I don't know of another project that can leverage 50% organic production growth with expansionary capital of less than $5 million dollars. Cozamin has delivered cumulative free cash flow of over $400 million for Capstone and with our plan to more than double the current mine life, it is incredible to think that over the next decade the best is yet to come."

Tables and Figures:

Figure 1 shows the location of select intervals.

Select intervals are summarized in Table 1 and full results for all previously unreleased holes since the October 24, 2018 Mineral Resource estimate are in Table 2.

Mineral Resource estimate are in Table 2. For the long-section of the MNFWZ showing copper % * estimated true width and silver g/t * estimated true width, see Figures 2 and 3.

Figure 4 shows a sample of the chalcopyrite mineralization in drill core from hole CG-18-S372.

Figure 2 – Long-section of the Mala Noche Footwall Zone Showing Copper % * Estimated True Width (m)

The best grade*thickness intercepts at Cozamin lie outside of the current Mineral Reserve, some of which are step-out holes beyond the previous Mineral Resource estimate.

Figure 3 – Long-section of the Mala Noche Footwall Zone Showing Silver g/t * Estimated True Width (m)

The strong positive correlation between copper and silver grades is clear when comparing Figure 2 to Figure 1.

Figure 4 – Image of Drill Core from Hole CG-18-S372

Coarse grained, high grade chalcopyrite mineralization along with a positive copper-silver correlation underpins high copper and silver recoveries.

Table 1 – Selected MNFWZ Drilling Completed Since September 17, 2018 News Release

























Section

ID # Drill hole ID Type In

Resource From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) True

Width*

(m) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) 53 CG-19-U499 step-out no 519.7 524.5 4.8 4.4 1.75 0.06 0.01 28.9

including



523.0 524.5 1.5 1.4 2.74 0.07 0.00 38.1 56 CG-19-U498 step-out no 511.1 523.5 12.4 12.3 5.02 0.38 0.01 71.6

including



516.5 522.5 6.0 5.9 9.02 0.67 0.01 126.7 59 CG-19-S384 step-out no 566.0 571.1 5.1 4.5 3.56 0.10 0.00 59.0 71 CG-18-S365 step-out no 491.6 508.5 16.9 15.7 1.93 0.07 0.01 34.2

including



499.2 508.5 9.3 8.6 2.88 0.08 0.01 50.2 75 CG-18-S376 step-out no 542.9 549.2 6.3 5.4 3.86 0.14 0.01 70.7

including



542.9 546.3 3.4 2.9 6.80 0.18 0.01 120.3 91 CG-18-S381 step-out no 526.2 531.9 5.7 5.1 7.27 0.32 0.05 219.7 3 CG-18-S351 infill yes 927.2 939.3 12.1 10.2 2.95 1.14 0.10 138.0 10 CG-18-U476 infill yes 679.7 697.0 17.3 13.6 1.56 0.14 0.09 47.4

including



692.7 697.0 4.3 3.4 4.74 0.42 0.35 163.8 18 CG-18-U478 infill yes 629.9 645.8 15.9 9.9 1.79 0.08 0.01 25.3

including



640.0 643.5 3.5 2.2 4.66 0.14 0.01 68.5 21 CG-18-S380 infill no 726.0 734.0 8.0 7.7 3.34 2.48 0.10 86.7

including



726.0 730.5 4.5 4.3 4.62 2.84 0.15 118.4 44 CG-19-S412 infill no 651.6 660.4 8.8 7.6 3.52 0.73 0.03 68.5

including



653.2 655.9 2.7 2.3 10.67 0.63 0.03 193.8 50 CG-19-U492 infill no 474.5 483.8 9.3 8.5 1.94 0.12 0.01 28.3

including



480.2 483.8 3.5 3.2 4.63 0.27 0.01 64.1 55 CG-19-U490 infill no 494.8 509.6 14.8 12.3 2.67 0.19 0.01 40.7

including



499.6 509.6 10.0 8.3 3.66 0.21 0.01 52.7 74 CG-18-S372 infill no 567.3 590.4 23.1 20.1 5.53 0.18 0.02 116.8

including



579.0 586.4 7.4 6.4 11.32 0.28 0.04 242.2 81 CG-18-S369 infill no 556.6 561.6 5.0 4.4 6.31 0.19 0.01 108.1 83 CG-18-S355 infill yes 533.1 554.3 21.2 18.6 2.67 0.09 0.01 53.5

including



542.0 549.5 7.5 6.6 5.90 0.19 0.02 117.7

*estimated true width of vein intercept for inclined drill holes

For drill hole location and context please view the long-section of the MNFWZ at https://capstonemining.com/files/images/maps/MNFWZ_20_T1-Model.pdf.

Table 2 – All MNFWZ Drilling Completed Since September 17, 2018 News Release

























Section ID # Drill hole ID Type In

Resource From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) True

Width*

(m) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) 1 CG-19-S400 step-out no 877.4 879.3 1.9 1.7 1.49 1.61 0.03 31.1 23 CG-18-S352 step-out yes no significant intercepts 24 CG-19-S399 step-out no 599.5 606.0 6.5 6.3 0.40 0.21 0.01 13.2 52 CG-19-U500 step-out no in progress 53 CG-19-U499 step-out no 519.7 524.5 4.8 4.4 1.75 0.06 0.01 28.9

including



523.0 524.5 1.5 1.4 2.74 0.07 0.00 38.1 56 CG-19-U498 step-out no 511.1 523.5 12.4 12.3 5.02 0.38 0.01 71.6

including



516.5 522.5 6.0 5.9 9.02 0.67 0.01 126.7 57 CG-19-S402 step-out no no significant intercepts 58 CG-19-S388 step-out no no significant intercepts 59 CG-19-S384 step-out no 566.0 571.1 5.1 4.5 3.56 0.10 0.00 59.0 60 CG-19-S387 step-out no no significant intercepts 61 CG-18-U485 step-out no 559.6 565.2 5.6 5.0 1.39 0.07 0.00 30.8 62 CG-18-S383 step-out no no significant intercepts 63 CG-19-S398 step-out no 485.7 488.9 3.2 2.3 0.98 0.87 0.01 61.5

including



486.9 488.9 2.0 1.4 1.55 0.08 0.01 92.8 71 CG-18-S365 step-out no 491.6 508.5 16.9 15.7 1.93 0.07 0.01 34.2

including



499.2 508.5 9.3 8.6 2.88 0.08 0.01 50.2 75 CG-18-S376 step-out no 542.9 549.2 6.3 5.4 3.86 0.14 0.01 70.7

including



542.9 546.3 3.4 2.9 6.80 0.18 0.01 120.3 87 CG-18-S356 infill yes no significant intercepts 88 CG-19-S392 step-out no no significant intercepts 89 CG-18-S353 infill yes 552.7 556.6 3.9 3.8 1.00 0.15 0.00 30.5 90 CG-18-S373 step-out no 500.7 504.5 3.8 3.4 1.04 0.82 0.01 24.7 91 CG-18-S381 step-out no 526.2 531.9 5.7 5.1 7.27 0.32 0.05 219.7 92 CG-19-S391 step-out no 539.2 543.2 4.0 3.5 0.66 0.07 0.05 20.3

including



539.2 540.0 0.8 0.7 2.76 0.05 0.02 67.5 93 CG-19-S393 step-out no no significant intercepts 94 CG-19-S397 step-out no 560.7 561.7 1.0 0.9 1.91 0.07 0.02 90.8 95 CG-18-S379 step-out no 515.3 525.9 10.6 9.5 1.16 0.16 0.02 42.0

including



520.8 525.9 5.1 4.5 2.09 0.20 0.01 64.3 96 CG-18-S375 step-out no 471.1 473.6 2.5 2.2 4.88 0.18 0.02 131.3 97 CG-19-S389 step-out no 394.0 396.5 2.5 2.1 0.37 0.50 0.01 11.7 98 CG-19-S386 step-out no 367.8 368.6 0.8 0.8 0.82 0.04 0.03 39.4 99 CG-19-S385 step-out no 362.8 363.8 1.0 0.9 0.74 0.06 0.01 29.1 101 CG-18-S370 step-out no 446.6 449.1 2.5 2.2 1.96 0.06 0.01 49.1 102 CG-19-S390 step-out no 303.9 309.0 5.0 3.7 0.22 0.23 0.01 12.2 103 CG-18-S382 step-out no 466.8 471.2 4.4 3.9 2.29 0.44 0.06 96.5 2 CG-18-S374 infill no 930.1 931.7 1.6 1.3 2.38 0.87 0.06 68.3 3 CG-18-S351 infill yes 927.2 939.3 12.1 10.2 2.95 1.14 0.10 138.0 4 CG-19-S394 infill no 957.7 962.9 5.2 4.4 0.77 0.05 0.01 15.6

including



958.2 961.2 3.0 2.5 1.18 0.08 0.01 24.5 5 CG-18-S367 infill no 944.0 947.4 3.4 2.9 1.05 0.05 0.01 13.0 6 CG-18-U484 infill no 751.7 755.6 3.9 3.2 0.78 0.08 0.01 18.0 7 CG-18-U477 infill yes 720.9 743.2 22.3 18.0 1.11 0.08 0.03 21.5

including



728.0 735.3 7.3 5.9 2.07 0.16 0.02 36.8 8 CG-18-U482 infill no 719.6 720.4 0.8 0.6 1.03 0.02 0.01 16.0 9 CG-18-U480 infill no 695.2 702.9 7.7 7.2 2.05 0.09 0.01 72.1

including



700.6 702.9 2.3 2.1 6.21 0.26 0.03 154.6 10 CG-18-U476 infill yes 679.7 697.0 17.3 13.6 1.56 0.14 0.09 47.4

including



692.7 697.0 4.3 3.4 4.74 0.42 0.35 163.8 11 CG-19-U496 infill no 685.8 693.9 8.1 6.8 0.83 0.05 0.01 12.5

including



685.8 690.7 4.9 4.1 1.14 0.07 0.02 17.0 12 CG-19-U493 infill no 604.0 604.6 0.6 0.4 0.21 0.02 0.00 3.0 13 CG-18-U487 infill no 572.7 579.0 6.3 6.0 0.30 0.04 0.01 4.8 14 CG-19-U491 infill no no significant intercepts 15 CG-19-U489 infill no 529.7 532.0 2.3 2.2 0.14 0.01 0.00 12.1 16 CG-18-U479 infill yes 570.7 572.7 2.0 1.8 0.28 0.02 0.00 36.5 17 CG-18-U475 infill yes 646.4 651.7 5.3 4.5 1.70 0.57 0.01 38.8 18 CG-18-U478 infill yes 629.9 645.8 15.9 9.9 1.79 0.08 0.01 25.3

including



640.0 643.5 3.5 2.2 4.66 0.14 0.01 68.5 19 CG-18-S361 infill no 891.0 892.6 1.6 1.1 0.29 0.02 0.00 12.2 20 CG-18-S358 infill yes 848.4 856.3 7.9 6.5 2.09 0.39 0.01 29.9 21 CG-18-S380 infill no 726.0 734.0 8.0 7.7 3.34 2.48 0.10 86.7

including



726.0 730.5 4.5 4.3 4.62 2.84 0.15 118.4 22 CG-19-S395 infill no 776.6 783.3 6.7 6.0 3.55 0.26 0.01 60.2 25 CG-18-S364 infill no 608.5 610.5 2.0 1.9 0.47 0.02 0.00 8.2 26 CG-18-S348 infill yes 635.7 642.7 7.0 6.0 2.10 0.17 0.13 44.3 27 CG-19-S421 Infill no 641.3 648.0 6.7 6.1 1.25 0.20 0.04 25.5 28 CG-19-S425 infill no in progress 29 CG-18-S347 infill yes 682.5 683.3 0.8 0.8 0.40 0.12 0.01 9.0 30 CG-19-S420 infill no no significant intercepts 31 CG-19-S417 Infill No no significant intercepts 32 CG-18-S366 infill no 723.3 724.5 1.2 1.2 2.64 0.07 0.00 36.4 33 CG-19-S413 infill no 736.9 739.2 2.3 2.3 2.20 0.06 0.00 30.0 34 CG-19-S409 infill no 728.8 733.4 4.6 3.9 2.53 0.38 0.02 106.5 35 CG-19-S419 infill no assays pending 36 CG-19-S423 infill no assays pending 37 CG-19-S424 infill no in progress 38 CG-19-S415 infill no 660.2 661.7 1.5 1.4 2.82 0.12 0.01 78.3 39 CG-19-S410 infill no 666.2 668.5 2.3 1.8 0.94 0.43 0.02 21.8 40 CG-19-S396 infill no 717.6 724.3 6.7 6.0 1.86 0.54 0.01 46.7 41 CG-19-S422 infill no assays pending 42 CG-19-S418 infill no 557.4 569.9 12.5 11.6 2.99 0.65 0.02 63.3 43 CG-19-S407 infill no no significant intercepts 44 CG-19-S412 infill no 651.6 660.4 8.8 7.6 3.52 0.73 0.03 68.5

including



653.2 655.9 2.7 2.3 10.67 0.63 0.03 193.8 45 CG-19-S408 infill no 590.6 592.9 2.3 1.8 2.88 0.29 0.01 48.9 46 CG-19-S406 infill no 574.5 576.3 1.8 1.4 0.33 0.03 0.01 8.0 47 CG-18-U481 infill no 545.3 545.8 0.5 0.4 1.77 0.06 0.01 32.0 48 CG-19-U497 infill no 524.3 526.7 2.4 2.2 3.34 0.11 0.02 72.8 49 CG-19-U495 infill no 499.6 503.1 3.5 3.2 0.46 0.09 0.00 11.5 50 CG-19-U492 infill no 474.5 483.8 9.3 8.5 1.94 0.12 0.01 28.3

including



480.2 483.8 3.5 3.2 4.63 0.27 0.01 64.1 51 CG-19-U494 infill no 470.0 474.1 4.1 3.7 6.47 0.69 0.05 108.5 54 CG-19-U488 infill no 499.2 499.9 0.7 0.6 0.33 0.23 0.02 9.0 55 CG-19-U490 infill no 494.8 509.6 14.8 12.3 2.67 0.19 0.01 40.7

including



499.6 509.6 10.0 8.3 3.66 0.21 0.01 52.7 64 CG-19-S411 infill no 557.5 564.4 6.9 5.8 3.09 0.83 0.01 60.6 65 CG-18-U483 infill no 547.8 549.9 2.1 2.0 6.23 0.68 0.01 100.6 66 CG-19-S414 infill no 546.3 549.7 3.4 3.3 1.60 0.26 0.01 30.1 67 CG-19-S416 infill no 543.2 547.0 3.8 3.3 2.23 0.21 0.01 43.4 68 CG-18-S362 infill yes 472.1 488.3 16.2 14.4 0.88 0.04 0.00 20.3 69 CG-18-U486 infill no 566.9 571.2 4.3 4.0 7.31 0.23 0.01 117.6 70 CG-18-S368 infill no 525.0 531.8 6.8 6.2 1.48 0.22 0.01 30.0

including



525.7 528.1 2.4 2.2 3.83 0.60 0.01 76.8 72 CG-18-S377 infill no 678.2 697.4 19.2 17.4 0.64 0.02 0.00 12.0

including



686.3 696.4 10.1 9.2 0.98 0.03 0.00 17.6 73 CG-18-S349 infill yes 510.0 510.8 0.8 0.7 1.67 0.05 0.00 33.0 74 CG-18-S372 infill no 567.3 590.4 23.1 20.1 5.53 0.18 0.02 116.8

including



579.0 586.4 7.4 6.4 11.32 0.28 0.04 242.2 76 CG-19-S426 infill no in progress 77 CG-18-S359 infill yes 589.1 595.0 5.9 4.8 3.43 0.11 0.01 61.4 78 CG-18-S354 infill yes 571.1 571.6 0.5 0.4 0.07 0.09 0.00 9.8 79 CG-18-S363 infill yes 538.1 550.6 12.5 11.0 1.46 0.05 0.01 39.0 80 CG-19-S401 infill no 615.1 626.0 10.9 8.6 2.40 0.08 0.06 68.4

including



620.3 626.0 5.7 4.5 4.09 0.12 0.11 114.4 81 CG-18-S369 infill no 556.6 561.6 5.0 4.4 6.31 0.19 0.01 108.1 82 CG-19-S427 infill no in progress 83 CG-18-S355 infill yes 533.1 554.3 21.2 18.6 2.67 0.09 0.01 53.5

including



542.0 549.5 7.5 6.6 5.90 0.19 0.02 117.7 84 CG-18-S371 infill no 512.1 514.1 2.0 2.0 0.22 0.11 0.01 12.8 85 CG-18-S360 infill yes 592.9 596.3 3.4 3.2 1.39 0.05 0.00 28.5 86 CG-18-S378 infill no 518.5 521.1 2.6 2.4 0.04 1.16 0.17 3.6 100 CG-18-S357 infill yes 451.5 455.6 4.1 3.6 1.69 0.07 0.03 62.8

*estimated true width of vein intercept for inclined drill holes

Methodology

All samples were submitted for preparation by ALS at its facilities in Zacatecas, Mexico, followed by analysis at the ALS Laboratory in North Vancouver, Canada. The entire sample is crushed to a minimum of 70% passing 2 millimetres. A 250g subsample of the crushed material is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Copper, zinc, lead and silver are determined by ICP analysis after 4 acid digestion of a 0.4g subsample of pulverized material. QAQC samples in each batch of 20 samples include a blank, a certified reference material and a duplicate (one of a field, coarse reject or pulp reject).

