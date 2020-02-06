CapsCanada's Empty Capsules and Supply Chain Unaffected by the Coronavirus Outbreak

DANIA BEACH, Florida, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CapsCanada®, a leading provider of empty capsules for use in the manufacture of pharmaceutical drugs and dietary supplements, seeks to reassure its customers that its products and supply chain are not affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Although the Coronavirus outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization with the potential to disturb supply lines on an international scale, CapsCanada® is confident its operations will not be affected by this unfortunate situation. CapsCanada® does not rely on any raw materials that are made in China or sourced from China-based suppliers. Furthermore, none of the company's production facilities are located in Asia; CapsCanada's capsules are all manufactured at its state-of-the-art facilities in North and South America.

"We take many measures to ensure the purity of our products, and we are pleased to continue to provide a reliable supply of safe, high-quality capsules to our customers," says Jonathan Gilinski, Executive Director of CapsCanada®.

About the Company:

CapsCanada® has 30 years of experience in manufacturing empty two-piece gelatin and vegetarian (HPMC) capsules for the global nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries. CapsCanada's vertically integrated supply chain assures uninterrupted and reliable long-term supply, complete traceability and superior quality of its raw materials.

