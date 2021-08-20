Capping at Nearly 60% of Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Demand, Aromatic Solvents to Cement Dominance: Fact.MR

Accounting for over 1/3rd of Hydrocarbon Solvents Sold in 2020, Asia Pacific Sealed Hegemony

The hydrocarbon solvents market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey on hydrocarbon solvents demand outlook studies opportunities existing in key segments, including type and application. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase sales.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per insights by Fact.MR, the global hydrocarbon solvents market is estimated to expand at 1.5X, totalling US$ 9.3 bn by the end of 2031. Exhibiting at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2021-2031, the market is expected to register steady rate of expansion through the assessment period.

The increasing demand for hydrocarbon solvents from pharmaceutical industry has significantly led to the growth of the hydrocarbon solvents market. Also, extensive use of hydrocarbon solvents to manufacture rubber and polymer based products is spurring growth prospects.

Hydrocarbon solvents applications across various industries including, metallurgical, agricultural, and chemical are set to push sales over the forecast period. Demand will also continue increasing on account of rising applications from architectural and construction sector.

Besides these, increasing adoption of aromatic solvents in production of insecticides, agricultural chemicals and printing inks is creating a conducive environment for growth of the market. Fact.MR has estimated that it will account for over 60% of the global sales.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6624

Rising adoption of Aliphatic solvents in oil extraction, degreasing and manufacturing rubber and paint will present a positive demand outlook. In line with this, surge in demand for coating and paints is likely to boost sales of hydrocarbon solvents.

Regionally, Asia Pacific will remain dominant across the globe. On the other hand, North America is forecast to showcase steady growth owing to phenomenal expansion of paints & coatings, automobile and construction industries. As per Fact.MR, the market for hydrocarbon solvents is anticipated to grow at 3.1% in North America.

"Increasing use of hydrocarbon solvents across various applications coupled with innovative product offerings is driving sales in the market. Also, manufacturers are keenly focusing on expanding their production facility and establishing research and development firms along with manufacturing plants. This in turn is forecast to create positive opportunities for growth of the hydrocarbon solvents market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Survey

Asia Pacific accounted for over 1/3 rd of global hydrocarbon sales in 2020.

accounted for over 1/3 of global hydrocarbon sales in 2020. North America is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.1% owing to the growing demand from construction and automotive industries.

is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.1% owing to the growing demand from construction and automotive industries. Driven by rising demand from pharmaceutical industry, China is projected to register steady growth.

is projected to register steady growth. Turkey market for hydrocarbon solvents is estimated to record a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

market for hydrocarbon solvents is estimated to record a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. The Europe market for hydrocarbon solvents is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 2% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Key Drivers

Growing demand for hydrocarbon solvents from pharmaceutical industry is driving sales prospects.

Increasing use of hydrocarbon solvents to manufacture newspapers, greeting cards, invite cards and printing books are contributing towards the market growth.

Key Restraints

High carbon footprint associated with production of hydrocarbon solvents is expected to restrict the market growth.

Stringent government regulations on product approval acts as a key restraint.

To learn more about Hydrocarbon Solvents Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6624

Competitive Landscape

Hydrocarbon solvents manufacturers are focusing on expanding their portfolio. Therefore manufacturers are focusing on registering new launches, undertaking acquisitions and focusing on expansion.

For instance, in 2020, Chevron Corporation, a leading integrated energy company announced the completion of acquisition of Noble Energy, Inc. This acquisition synergizes Noble's exclusive assets with Chevron's robust portfolio and is expected to deliver remarkable results.

In 2021, Merck, a leading Science and technology company announced the launch of its new line of complementary green solvents for use in photolithographic processes in semiconductor production.

Some of the leading players operating in the hydrocarbon solvents market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Ashland

Chevron Corporation

DuPont

Delta Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

Others

More Valuable Insights on Hydrocarbon Solvents Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global hydrocarbon solvents market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on hydrocarbon solvents market with detailed segmentation:

By Solvent Type

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents



Vanish Markers & Painters Naphtha





Mineral Spirits





Hexane





Heptane





Others



Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvents



Toluene





Xylene





Others

By Application

Hydrocarbon Solvents for Paints and Coatings



Hydrocarbon Solvents for Cleaning and Degreasing



Hydrocarbon Solvents for Printing Inks



Hydrocarbon Solvents for Rubber and Polymers



Hydrocarbon Solvents for Aerosols



Hydrocarbon Solvents for Agriculture Chemicals



Hydrocarbon Solvents for Pharmaceutical Industries



Others (including Cosmetics and Adhesives)

Key Questions Covered in the Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for hydrocarbon solvents market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into hydrocarbon solvents demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Hydrocarbon Solvents market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Hydrocarbon Solvents market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Coating Solvent Market- The market for coating solvents is expected to develop modestly. Partnerships and collaborations with emerging businesses are key expansion strategies for these coating solvents makers in order to harness their creative skills and expand their regional market reach. Due to their cost-effective, yet appealing, and long-lasting finish, solvent-based coatings have long been the primary choice among many industrial sectors and coatings producers. Regulations on VOC content and the environmental impact of solvent-based coatings, on the other hand, have prompted end-user industries and manufacturers to favour water-borne coatings.

Aliphatic Solvents Market- Manufacturing technology advancements in many sectors have ushered in a slew of new developments aimed at optimising the overall production process. The industrial solvents industry, which is seeing a rapid increase in low aromatic solvents manufacture, is a primary beneficiary of these innovations, delivering a major boost to aliphatic solvents market growth. While development prospects have dimmed as a result of the epidemic, increased demand for consumer goods like as aerosols has helped to keep demand going in certain important regions. As environmental concerns grow, aliphatic solvents will become more widely used, particularly in essential industries like rubber and paints and coatings.

Hydrophobic Solvents Market- Hydrophobic solvents are projected to gain substantial traction around the world, thanks to the rising building industry and industrial expansion. Hydrophobic solvents have been put over traditional protective coatings to protect materials from chemicals that are expected to drive the hydrophobic solvents market over the forecast period. Because of their high protective output and ability to protect materials and structures in the chemical environment, hydrophobic solvents are becoming increasingly popular among the new generation of chemicals and solutions, which is anticipated to aid in their expansion in the near future.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR