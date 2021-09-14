Cappfinity supports post-pandemic workforce transformation with innovative strengths-based Talent Practice

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR tech firm, Cappfinity, has launched a global Talent Practice to support businesses through post-pandemic workforce transformation, with a range of solutions designed to strengthen key transversal skills and inform talent deployment.

Cappfinity's Talent Practice brings together market-leading expertise in leadership, development, and transformation to provide holistic support to clients wanting to align, energise, and focus their workforces as they recover from the pandemic.

With a 16-year history delivering strengths-based recruitment and development solutions to global companies, Cappfinity has responded to client needs to create transformational interventions for every level of an organisation, for both talent management and talent acquisition.

Headed by Directors Stephanie Hopper and Celine Floyd, the Talent Practice takes a collaborative, assertive, and data-led approach to people transformation. Director of Leadership Assessment, Celine Floyd, commented on the launch:

"We have seen our work in supporting clients to assess and develop their internal talent rise dramatically in the last 3-5 years. Based on our experience of working with global companies, it is so exciting to now bring to market a consolidated proposition that is easy and scalable for clients to buy and implement, and that leverages everything that is amazing about Cappfinity – our strengths-based approach, our technology, and our data capability."

Director of Development Solutions, Stephanie Hopper, added:

"Over the past 18 months we've seen a growing wave of interest from businesses who are looking for a dynamic approach to talent management that can shift with the needs of the business. We've worked with companies in industries that have been hit hard by the pandemic. The Talent Practice builds on this experience, enabling us to offer our clients effective, customised workforce transformation solutions that will make a real, measurable difference to recovery and growth."

Cappfinity's Talent Practice works alongside their Recruitment Practice, delivering specialist expertise in the design and management of strengths-based assessments and hiring processes. This move demonstrates the culmination and celebration of Cappfinity's whole People Agenda capability.

