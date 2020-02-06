Cappfinity Launches New Digital Career Guide Backed by Data From 85 Countries

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10th February Cappfinity is launching its game-changing Strengths Profile Career Guide, helping organisations, coaches, educators and individuals identify potential career matches using strengths data gathered over 15 years from 60,000 users across 85 countries.

The digital Career Guide will form part of the company's award-winning Strengths Profile product, an online strengths assessment that gives users a unique profile revealing realised and unrealised strengths, learned behaviours and weaknesses.

Drawing from a database of 43 carefully selected sectors, the online Career Guide will recommend the top 6 industry sectors based on an individual's realised strengths, and top 2 sectors based on their unrealised strengths.

As the first of its kind, the Career Guide is eagerly anticipated by Strengths Profile's diverse client base and has widespread appeal - from individuals exploring potential future career paths and career coaches guiding clients, to Career Services advising students and HR managers mapping talent.

Head of Strengths Profile, Trudy Bateman, spoke about the science behind the Career Guide:

"We wanted to provide a guide that supports reflections or a career conversation, providing guidance on areas of work that individuals would not only be good at but enjoy. Powered by analytics from Strengths Profile, we know what strengths people are using in different roles and which strengths people who are highly engaged have. It's a game changing conversation starter about your future which has already been cited as bold, valuable and a perfect match."

To celebrate the global launch, Cappfinity is giving you the chance to experience the Career Guide for yourself on launch day. To register for your free profile, email marketing@cappfinity.com.

Cappfinity is the global leader in strengths-based assessment, providing award-winning recruitment and development solutions to forward-thinking companies. Cappfinity was founded in 2005 by Dr Alex Linley, a leading expert in positive psychology and Nicky Garcea, psychologist and strengths expert.

We partner with our clients to create consumer-grade experiences, improve quality of hire, enhance efficiency and increase productivity, retention and diversity. Our teams in the US, UK and Australia are proud to be working with more than 150 organisations and over 5 million individuals in service of our shared purpose – Strengthening the World.

Strengths Profile is a Cappfinity product, find out more at www.strengthsprofile.com.

Contact:

Rachael Ramos

Cappfinity

rachael.ramos@cappfinity.com

+44(0)7719-986909

Related Links

https://www.cappfinity.com



SOURCE Cappfinity