Cappfinity and Lindsey Pollak Launch #2020Strong Research Project on Post-pandemic Hiring

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR tech firm, Cappfinity is working with New York Times best-selling author and workplace expert, Lindsey Pollak on a ground-breaking global research project exploring the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the graduating class of 2020 and the future of graduate hiring.

Based on expert opinion from talent acquisition leaders in the UK, US and APAC region, 2020 Strong will look at how the global pandemic is causing businesses to reshape their approach to graduate hiring, including shifts in on-campus recruiting and virtual hiring and investigating the impact on social mobility and diversity.

Cappfinity will be sharing their findings with employers of entry-level talent and university career services professionals through a range of digital content including a webinar series.

The company also plans to support the Class of 2020 and other current college students to discover their strengths and explore potential future career paths by providing free a Strengths Profile including the digital Career Guide. The Guide recommends the top six industry sectors based on an individual's realized strengths, and top two sectors based on their unrealized strengths.

Cappfinity CEO, Dr Alex Linley spoke about the project,

"The employment landscape is constantly shifting, creating uncertainty for both employers and graduates. While the job market may not be thriving, now more than ever employers need top talent to tackle the challenges created by the pandemic. By accessing expert global insight from industry thought leaders and sharing our strengths expertise and tools, we hope to add value to both businesses and students to help them navigate their way through these unprecedented times."

Author and keynote speaker, Lindsey Pollak, added,

"There can be no doubt that the global Coronavirus pandemic is creating major challenges for both students seeking entry level jobs and internships, and businesses looking to secure high calibre graduates. I'm delighted to be working Cappfinity on 2020 Strong to support the Class of 2020. I believe it will provide much-needed, timely support for both employers and students. For a student looking to stand out in a competitive job market, being able to understand and showcase their strengths will be a distinct advantage, and the insight we can provide from industry thought leaders around the globe will help businesses to evolve hiring practices and secure the talent they need to future-proof their businesses."

