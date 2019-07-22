Capital Group names Guy Henriques Head of Europe and Asia Distribution

LONDON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, one of the largest and most experienced investment companies in the world, with assets under management of over $1.9 trillion, announced today the appointment of Guy Henriques as Head of Europe and Asia Distribution. He will be based in London and will join Capital Group in November.

Henriques has more than 30 years of industry experience, and most recently served as Head of UK Distribution and CEO for Latin America for Schroders. Prior to this, he was President of Schroders Japan, based in Tokyo, from 2012 to 2016, and was previously their Head of Official Institutions and Head of Institutional for Asia-Pacific, based first in London and then in Hong Kong.



Prior to joining Schroders, he was Head of Asset Management at the Bank for International Settlements where he worked from 1991 to 2006. He had roles based in Switzerland and Hong Kong, including Head of Treasury for Asia-Pacific.

"For the last several years, we've made significant strides in growing our business and serving clients in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region," said Hamish Forsyth, President of Europe and Asia, Capital Group. "This has included delivering more investment offerings, establishing permanent sales presences in several critical financial centres, and better leveraging our global marketing capabilities. Guy's appointment to Capital Group will accelerate these trends."



"Throughout our conversations with Guy, we have been impressed by his depth of experience across the globe and his commitment to serving clients," said Mike Gitlin, member of Capital Group's Management Committee, and Head of Fixed Income. "Europe and the Asia-Pacific region represent an important growth opportunity for Capital Group in the years and decades ahead, and we think that Guy is particularly well-suited to lead a team that's done outstanding work in helping investors around the globe."



Capital Group has been serving investors in Europe for more than 50 years and in the Asia-Pacific region for more than 30 years. It currently employs more than 850 associates across both regions and has strengthened its local market presence with 14 offices.

The firm has 23 Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS funds available for European and Asian investors and plans to continue to build its Luxembourg fund range with one to two new fund launches per year over the next three years.

