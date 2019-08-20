Capital Dynamics Clean Energy Infrastructure Team to Acquire Wind Portfolio in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Capital Dynamics to be among the largest independent operators of wind power in Northern Ireland

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, today announced that its European Clean Energy Infrastructure ("CEI") business has reached an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the equity in a portfolio of four operating wind projects totaling 68 megawatts ("MW") of generation capacity (the "Portfolio") from Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield"), operator of a global publicly-traded renewable power platform.

The Portfolio is incentivized under the Northern Ireland Renewables Obligation – the government's main support mechanism to encourage increased renewable electricity generation. With this acquisition, Capital Dynamics will become one of the largest independent operators of wind power in Northern Ireland. Brookfield will continue to provide operational support for the Portfolio under a long-term services arrangement, and the four projects will contribute funding for use by local communities.

Barney Coles, Principal, Clean Energy Infrastructure team, said, "This landmark transaction illustrates our ongoing commitment to Northern Ireland's decarbonization program and we are delighted to pursue our objectives in collaboration with Brookfield. The United Kingdom continues to be one of the world's most attractive markets for renewable energy investments, and we look forward to increasing our geographical presence, both in the subsidized and unsubsidized renewables sectors, in the near future."

"This is a significant milestone acquisition for our Clean Energy Infrastructure team and positions us as one of the largest buyers of renewable energy projects in Europe," said Simon Eaves, Managing Director and Head of Capital Dynamics' European Clean Energy Infrastructure team. "This strongly supports our mission of investing in high-quality clean energy assets within our proprietary Responsible Investing scoring framework, R-Eye™."

The Capital Dynamics CEI team is one of the largest specialized renewable energy investment managers in the world with 5.4 GW of gross power generation across more than 100 projects.1 The team has won a number of recent industry accolades for renewables, including S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, IJ Global Awards, and Power Finance & Risk Awards, and recently received an 'A' rating for its infrastructure platform from the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

About Capital Dynamics Clean Energy Infrastructure

Capital Dynamics' Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) team holds extensive expertise in investing, financing, owning and operating conventional and clean energy businesses globally. Established to capture attractive investment opportunities in this class of real assets, Capital Dynamics' CEI mandate is to invest directly in proven clean energy technologies – such as solar, wind, biomass, conventional gas generation and waste gas-fueled power generation – across the globe. The CEI team currently manages 5.4 GW of gross power generation capacity in the United States and Europe.1

About Capital Dynamics

Capital Dynamics is an independent global asset management firm focusing on private assets including private equity, private credit, clean energy infrastructure and clean energy infrastructure credit. Capital Dynamics offers a diversified range of tailored offerings and customized solutions for a broad, global client base, including corporations, family offices, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, pension funds and others. The firm oversees more than USD 16 billion in assets under management and advisement.1 Capital Dynamics is distinguished by its deep and sustained partnerships with clients, a culture that attracts entrepreneurial thought leaders and a commitment to providing innovative ideas and solutions for its clients.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Capital Dynamics employs approximately 150 professionals globally and maintains offices in New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Munich, Milan, Birmingham, Dubai and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.capdyn.com

1 As of June 30, 2019

