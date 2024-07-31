Capita to transform its customer and citizen experience offerings with Generative AI capability in its contact centres

LONDON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capita has unveiled its latest offering, Agent Suite, a Generative AI (Gen AI) tool designed to improve customer service by streamlining and enriching the experience for clients, their customers, citizens and Capita's own agents.

Agent Suite is made up of two components:

Call Sight automates quality assurance by generating insight from daily analysis of call recordings and monitors and analyses agent performance to provide personalised, actionable feedback for improvement. Dashboards provide insight on customer satisfaction, compliance and quality assurance by deep analysis of root cause.

Agent Assist collects and summarises past calls and customer information to help agents respond more accurately. It understands intent and root cause in real time to provide troubleshooting information to agents during the call and generates call summaries and transcripts post call to reduce the average handling time.

Through the use of Gen AI, Capita's Agent Suite capability is continually learning from each interaction, improving its recommendations over time and adapting to new scenarios.

Agent Suite has been implemented into two major Capita clients, and early indications are expected to show benefits of more than 20% reduction in average call handling time, c.25% reduction in post-call administration and 15-30% increase in first time call resolution.

Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer, Capita, said: "We see the Agent Suite capability as a game-changer in our contact centre offering. It will revolutionise customer and citizen experiences, offering a significant digital helping hand to our expert agents, resolving queries quicker and ultimately making interactions better.

"Furthermore, this product forms a key part of our AI strategy – we'll invest in new technologies and capabilities that unlock value for our clients. It will differentiate us in the market, stimulate productivity, create efficiencies and improve our competitiveness."

This capability complements the launch of CapitaContact, our AI-powered contact centre solution powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). To provide further optionality and flexibility for our clients, Agent Suite is technology agnostic and operates on any telephony platform.

Agent Suite and CapitaContact are currently being rolled out to a range of Capita's clients and are also available to prospective clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472126/Capita_Logo.jpg