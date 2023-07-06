CAPEX.com Expands into the Greek Market

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-licensed global broker CAPEX.com announces its first M&A deal, the acquisition of the book-of-clients of the well-established WiredMarket.com, thus expanding in the Greek market.

WiredMarket.com, founded in 1991, a renowned brokerage in Greece. With decades of experience, the number one Greek broker is known for providing high-quality financial services to its clients.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO and Founder of CAPEX.com declares: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of WiredMarket.com's book of clients, which is in line with our growth strategy and strengthens our position in the Greek market. We are excited to welcome Wiredmarket.com's clients to our platform, where they will instantly benefit from a wider range of products and services, from CFDs Trading to Investing in shares, integrated analysis tools, and attractive trading conditions".

The acquisition of WiredMarket.com's clients will strengthen CAPEX.com's position in the market and is part of CAPEX.com's ongoing commitment to growth and expansion in the online fintech industry.





"We see consolidation in the market as a positive development, and the current macroeconomic conditions and competitive landscape are favorable for such consolidation," added Patrascu. "We are currently exploring other opportunities, and this acquisition is just the beginning of our expansion plans".

As a leading broker in the financial industry, CAPEX.com is committed to providing its clients with a comprehensive trading experience that includes a user-friendly platform, expert analysis, a modern product offering, and educational resources. With the acquisition of WiredMarket.com's book of clients, its clients will now receive attractive trading conditions, including competitive spreads, low fees, and access to advanced trading tools and an educational hub.

"Our expertise in the financial industry and dedication to the highest level of service will ensure that our new clients receive the best possible trading conditions on our platform. We believe that this acquisition is a win-win situation for both companies and our clients," added Patrascu.

With over a decade of experience in the financial industry, CAPEX.com is a global multi-licensed multi-asset broker that offers a wide range of financial instruments to its clients. The acquisition of WiredMarket.com clients is a significant milestone in its expansion plans, and the company is committed to providing its clients with the highest standards of service.

About CAPEX.com

CAPEX.com is an EU-based fintech startup and industry-leading brokerage that offers an all-inclusive trading experience, giving clients a wide range of financial products at competitive terms including investing in shares, as well as CFDs in Stocks, Indices, ETFs, Commodities, and more. The company is committed to empowering its customers of all trading abilities with a user-friendly and secure trading environment with innovative products and features.

