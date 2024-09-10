Capacity LLC and Prolog Join Forces to Strengthen Third-Party Logistics Services in the UK and Europe

US Ecommerce Companies Can Now Easily Scale Internationally

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. and NOTTINGHAM, England, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity LLC, a third-party logistics provider offering enhanced product fulfillment, ecommerce solutions, pick & pack, and electronic data interchange (EDI) services, recently signed a partnership agreement with Prolog Fulfilment, a leading European fulfillment provider based in Nottingham, England.

Capacity's clients' products will be hosted at Prolog, making it easier to meet ecommerce delivery expectations among UK, EU, and pan-European shoppers while simplifying the return process. Capacity's clients will continue to use the same platforms from Capacity, without having to integrate any new software into their system; they will also benefit from being able to tap into Prolog's existing infrastructure.

"Brands looking for an efficient, effective way to scale in the United Kingdom and Europe now have an easy solution," says Jeff Kaiden, CEO of Capacity. "Meeting consumers' delivery expectations plays a huge role in satisfaction and loyalty, and now customers can get their products in less than a day, and neither the ecommerce providers nor their clients have to pay airfare for any returns."

The Capacity-Prolog partnership makes it easy for U.S.-based ecommerce retailers to expand into global operations. UK shoppers are accustomed to getting their ecommerce orders within 24 hours, with inexpensive or free shipping. Waiting more than a week and paying $15 for shipping puts downward pressure on sales from US brands shipping from the USA. Now, Capacity's brands have an inexpensive and effective way to reach the UK and European markets, on their own terms.

Capacity LLC clients who are already sending more than 50 orders per day across the Atlantic will have significantly reduced shipping and returns costs. In addition, the brands benefit from streamlined operations and lower costs as they leverage the 3PLs' expertise in international shipping regulations.

"We structured this partnership with seamlessness in mind. When a Capacity client wants to expand into the United Kingdom and the EU, all they have to do is say so," says James Coleman, Prolog Business Development Director. "Everything else happens almost automatically with no new processes or systems to learn."

Injecting sustainability into every aspect of operations, Capacity will be bundling its brands' products and sending them to Prolog by container, reducing the carbon footprint as well as transportation costs.

"It's a win-win for brands and their existing and potential customers," concluded Mr. Kaiden. "Now, anyone who seeks international growth can initiate it with a single phone call to Capacity."

About Capacity

Capacity LLC is a comprehensive third-party logistics provider that specializes in helping ecommerce and B2B businesses streamline their fulfillment processes in order to scale. With more than two decades of experience, they offer a robust range of services including order fulfillment, warehousing, pick and pack operations, customized packaging, and real-time inventory management. Their focus on technology and strategic location usage enhances delivery speed, accuracy, and overall customer satisfaction. They have extensive experience in the beauty sector and with celebrity-backed brands, where the delivery experience must meet or exceed customer expectations every time. www.capacityllc.com

About Prolog

Prolog Fulfilment works with brands of all sizes as part of their growth journeys. They deliver the infrastructure for brands to scale, with real-time access to order information, stock levels, supplier deliveries, carrier dispatch, and tracking. Prolog also provides value-added services, including printing, personalisation, packaging & design, and customer services. https://prologfulfilment.com

Media contact:

Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

http://k2-gc.com

amy@k2-gc.com

Tel.: +972-9-794-1681 (+2 GMT)

Mobile: +972-524-761-341

U.S.: +1-913-440-4072 (+7 ET)