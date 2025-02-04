Capacity Expands Scheduling Automation Capabilities with Key Acquisition

AI-Powered Support Automation Platform Acquires YouCanBookMe

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity, an AI-powered support automation platform, is expanding its scheduling capabilities with the acquisition of YouCanBookMe . With tech from YouCanBookMe, Capacity users will soon be able to manage their availability across multiple calendars with custom booking experiences.

Companies use Capacity's platform to automate omnichannel support, reducing costs, driving revenue and improving experiences along the way. Advanced scheduling from YouCanBookMe adds critical capabilities that will help Capacity users maximize efficiency and uncover opportunities with an all-in-one system. The combined company has over 19,000 customers across the globe.

"Teams waste way too much time trying to schedule meetings," said David Karandish, CEO, Capacity. "Together with YouCanBookMe, we want to make bookings simple, automated and connected across channels."

Customizing and Automating Bookings

YouCanBookMe, based out of Bedfordshire, UK, makes it easy for teams of all sizes to schedule meetings with customers. The tool shows availability from multiple calendars, offers users the ability to customize their booking experiences, accepts payments and automates powerful workflows such as sending notifications via email, SMS and 3rd party systems.

"Businesses of all sizes are missing opportunities if scheduling is too difficult," said Bridget Harris, CEO, YouCanBookMe. "We share Capacity's vision to help teams do their best work and know that businesses need a seamless, all-in-one system to engage with their customers. Scheduling is a crucial part of that, and we're excited to be joining forces with this ambitious team."

Since 2011, YouCanBookMe has created more than 100M bookings. Harris will assume the role of strategic advisor following the acquisition.

Ongoing Growth for Capacity

Capacity continues to post rapid organic and inorganic growth executing on its compound startup strategy. YouCanBookMe is its ninth acquisition in recent years. Talent from YouCanBookMe will join the Capacity team with a combined 200+ team members around the world.

The terms of the YouCanBookMe transaction are confidential.

For more information on how Capacity's AI-powered support automation platform helps teams do their best work, visit Capacity.com . Create a free booking page at YouCanBook.me .

About Capacity

Founded in 2017, Capacity is an AI-powered support automation platform that uses practical and generative AI to deflect tickets, emails, and phone calls—so your team can do their best work. More than 19,000 companies across industries use Capacity for external customer support and internal employee enablement. Today, Capacity offers support over web, SMS, email, voice, social, Slack, MS Teams, helpdesks, and more. To learn more about Capacity, visit Capacity.com .

