Capacitor Market Size worth $ 58.67 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.4% - Notes TMR Assessment

The global capacitor market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022 to 2031

Surge in the demand for different types of electronic devices globally is fueling the growth in the capacitor market

The expansion of the consumer electronics industry in Asia Pacific is propelling the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global capacitor market share is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 58.67 Bn by 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). This suggests that the market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.

The report by TMR provides detailed assessment of key factors influencing the growth trajectory of the global capacitor market. Hence, this report includes exhaustive study of the growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, emerging trends, and recent developments in the global market for capacitor.

In electric vehicles, capacitors are being utilized for a wide range of purposes including smoothing out DC bus voltage variations, preventing ripple currents from returning to the power source, and ensuring the safety of semiconductors, notes a TMR assessment on the global capacitor market. This aside, capacitors play important role in suppressing unsafe high frequency components produced by switching devices in drive system of an electric vehicle. These factors suggest that the expansion of the electric vehicles industry is likely to bolster the capacitor market during the forecast period.

The government authorities of several developed and developing nations globally are implementing favorable regulations in order to boost the adoption of electric vehicles. This factor is expected to bode well with the growth trajectory of the global capacitor market during the forecast period, note analysts of a TMR report.

The capacitor market in Asia Pacific is expected to attract prominent growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to due to many factors including the expansion of consumer electronics industry and existence of sizable number of key players in the region. Moreover, a surge in the product demand from the regional power and utility and automotive sectors is fueling the market growth in the Asia Pacific region, highlight analysts at TMR.

Capacitor Market: Key Findings

Top capacitor manufacturers and suppliers across the globe are focusing on fulfilling the rising demand the product from numerous key end-use industries including IT & telecommunication, power and utility, and consumer electronics. Moreover, players are seen increasing investments in R&Ds in order to develop small devices that can provide high capacitance. Such factors are expected to drive the growth avenues in the global capacitor market in the years ahead, according to researchers at TMR.

Different types of capacitors are being increasingly utilized in varied electronic devices such as inverter main circuits, control circuits, computer motherboards, and switching mode power supplies. Hence, increase in the utilization of such components and products globally is projected to fuel the sales growth in the global capacitor market during the forecast period.

Capacitor Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the use of varied consumer electronics products by people from across the globe is boosting the demand for capacitors

Surge in the penetration of mobile devices worldwide is fueling the sales growth in the capacitor market

Rise in sales of electric vehicles across developed and developing nations is creating business opportunities for capacitor manufacturing companies

Capacitor Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Evans Capacitor Company

Alcon Electronics Private Limited

KEMET Corporation

Jinzhou Kaimei Power Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

Kendeil Srl

NICHICON CORPORATION

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Omni Pro Electronics

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Rubycon Corporation

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

TDK Electronics AG

Capacitor Market Segmentation

Product Type

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor



Silicon Capacitor



Vacuum Capacitor



Paper/Film Capacitor



Tantalum Capacitor



Others

Mounting Type

Surface Mounted



Through-Hole

Voltage

Up to 500 V



501 to 1000 V



1001 to 2000 V



Above 2000 V

End-use Industry

Automotive and Transportation



Consumer Electronics



IT and Telecommunication



Power and Utility



Aerospace and Defense



Healthcare



Others

Regions Covered

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

