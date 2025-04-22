Capably Raises $4M to Replace Legacy Automation and Lead the Next Wave of Agentic AI-Powered Automation

Investment led by Boost Capital Partners, with participation from other EU and US investors, including Concept Ventures, Sure Valley Ventures, Araya Ventures, Haatch, Koro Ventures, Wayra, and Ascension.

LONDON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capably, the Intelligent Automation platform, has raised $4 million to help businesses effortlessly delegate work to AI across their organizations.

Rafa Pulido & Nicolas Trésegnie, Co-Founders of Capably.

Capably empowers professionals to automate complex tasks with AI in minutes, regardless of their level of technical expertise. Operating autonomously in the background, Capably acts as an extension of the teams it supports, driving greater productivity and efficiency. Anyone in the company can use Capably to automate back-office tasks like data entry and processing, generate insights and reports, manage projects, and more—all while the organization maintains complete control and visibility over how and when employees delegate work to AI.

Founded by Rafa Pulido and Nicolas Trésegnie, seasoned entrepreneurs with a proven track record of building and scaling category-creation startups, Capably is setting the standard for how modern teams automate work with AI. The co-founders bring C-level experience from multiple successful exits, including their time together at SuperAwesome—the world's largest kids' digital engagement platform—acquired by Epic Games in 2020.

Why Company-Wide Automation Hasn't Worked for Most Organizations—Until Now

For years, companies have struggled with automating business processes. Traditional Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platforms, often marketed as no-code or low-code solutions, promised simplicity but delivered complexity instead: rigid setups, steep learning curves, slow time to value, and costly maintenance. More recently, businesses saw a glimmer of hope with the emergence of AI Agents, offering more flexibility and intelligence than their rule-based RPA predecessors. Unfortunately, the probabilistic nature of LLMs has made AI Agents unreliable when handling routine tasks.

Capably Makes AI Work Delegation Reliable and Easy for Every Business

Capably closes the gap between the rigidity of legacy automation tools and the unreliability of AI agents with Intelligent Automation. Capably's proprietary technology combines traditional automation with Agentic AI, enabling complex, repetitive Agentic Workflows to run at scale without sacrificing control or reliability. All of this is delivered through a platform so intuitive that no employee training is required. This new investment round enables Capably to expand its product offering and meet the fast-growing demand for effortless, trustworthy, and accessible AI-driven work delegation.

Rafa Pulido, CEO and Co-founder of Capably: "Businesses have been overwhelmed by a flood of automation and AI tools in recent years, yet expectations have fallen short. Companies are ready to evolve, but the noise in the market has created more confusion than clarity. Over 70% of organizations experimenting with AI are failing to turn it into scalable business value. Capably solves this problem by cutting through that noise, delivering the right technology and being the trusted partner who helps organizations spend less time on tedious tasks and more on the work that truly drives them forward."

Benjamin Torrero, Principal at Boost Capital Partners, adds: "AI is transforming how people and businesses operate, and delegating work to AI is the future. Capably is leading this shift, and we're excited to back them in redefining the way work gets done."

With this investment, Capably is poised to accelerate the adoption of Intelligent Automation, empowering employees within organizations to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently than ever before.

About Capably

Capably is the Intelligent Automation Platform that helps businesses adopt AI for smarter work delegation. Founded by Rafa Pulido and Nicolas Trésegnie, Capably enables professionals to automate complex tasks in minutes without technical expertise. From Marketing and Sales to Finance and Operations, the platform seamlessly operates in the background as an extension of teams, enhancing productivity while ensuring organizations maintain complete control and visibility over their AI-driven work delegation.

