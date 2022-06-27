Cantourage UK brings Together Pharma's Uganda-grown medical cannabis to the United Kingdom

Cantourage UK, a subsidiary of Berlin-based European medical cannabis leader Cantourage, has successfully imported the dried flower products from Germany. Cantourage UK will offer Together Pharma's high-THC, non-irradiated medical cannabis flowers to patients immediately through Cantourage Clinic.

Together Pharma is the only cultivator of medical cannabis in Uganda. Its Ugandan farm extends over some approx. 30,000 sqm Greenhouses and has a full production capacity of more than 15 tonnes annually, including a range of innovative cultivars which will be introduced into the UK's medical cannabis market over the next few months.

As of today, Cantourage has signed contracts with over 20 leading cultivators from 13 different countries. Together Pharma is the first company to launch products grown in Africa via Cantourage's Fast Track Access Platform.

Niall Ivers, COO at Cantourage UK: "We're delighted to be extending our successful partnership with Together Pharma into the UK. Together Pharma is a market leader in the Israeli domestic market with extensive knowledge and international experience in delivering high-quality, great-value medicines to patients. We're confident the introduction of these first two varieties will assist in building a sustainable eco-system for UK patients."

Nir Sosinsky, Managing Director of Together Pharma, added: "Our extended partnership with Cantourage UK is extremely exciting for Together Pharma and a new stage in the expansion of our global reach. It strengthens our position in the UK and Europe, while at the same time underpinning our commitment to Uganda's cannabis industry, which holds great future potential for the country. The United Kingdom is an extremely important market for us. We are glad that our medical-grade cannabis flowers are being made available through Cantourage UK and Cantourage Clinic, allowing for a reliable supply to the benefit of patients across the country."

About Cantourage

Cantourage GmbH is a leading European medical cannabis company. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Dr Florian Holzapfel, Norman Ruchholtz and Patrick Hoffmann.

With its unique Fast Track Access platform, Cantourage enables producers from across the world to become part of the rapidly growing European medical cannabis market. Cantourage focuses on long-term collaborations and strategic partnerships: each partner along the value chain can focus on what they do best – from growers to logistics, manufacturers to pharmacies and wholesalers. All with one clear goal in mind: to provide patients in Europe with an unprecedented selection of the highest quality cannabis medicines at affordable prices. Cantourage offers products in all relevant market segments: dried flowers, extracts, Dronabinol and pharma-grade Cannabidiol.

Cantourage UK was formed in January 2021 as a joint venture between Cantourage GmbH and NICE Partners, a London-based cannabis company, founded in 2019 by Benjy Cuby, Gabriel Newman, Joshua Cuby and Niall Ivers. The company specialises in developing strategic alliances, business development and compliance in the European cannabis market. Cantourage UK imports medical cannabis products from Germany into the UK and Channel Islands, supplying a broad range of products to patients throughout the country.

About Together Pharma Holdings Inc.

Together Pharma is a public company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). The company has a subsidiary Globus Pharma Ltd., which holds the franchise, (both directly and through subsidiaries), to grow, produce, and distribute medical cannabis products.

The company operates 2 farms of the world's most advanced agricultural cultivation systems, one in Israel and the second in Uganda, which allow the control and supervision of cannabis plants using the latest technologies, developing them into quality plants suitable for supervised medical use according to the strict IMC-GAP and GACP standards. The company has also a pharmaceutical factory, which meet all the required strict conditions for manufacturing medical products according to the IMC-GMP standard.

