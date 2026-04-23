Canton Fair Steps Up Middle Eastern Engagement Amid Global Trade Headwinds

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Canton Fair

23 Apr, 2026, 05:09 GMT

GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is underway in Guangzhou through May 5. Facing the situation in the Middle East, the Fair has responded with expanded services and a reinforced commitment to connecting Middle East buyers with Chinese manufacturers.

Middle Eastern Buyers' Interest Remains Strong

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Before the Fair opened, Zhu Yong, Director General of the China Foreign Trade Centre, addressed questions about Middle East buyer turnout, noting that attendance from the Middle East has fluctuated at some exhibitions globally in recent times. "However," she said, "their willingness to participate in the Canton Fair remains strong."

Middle Eastern buyers maintain a visible presence on the exhibition floor during Phase 1. One Egyptian buyer, for example, made a roughly 13-hour journey from Cairo to Guangzhou, signaling sustained demand for direct sourcing access.

A Service Package Built Around Middle Eastern Needs

For buyers unable to attend onsite, the Fair introduced a dedicated service package for Middle East buyers. It included online sourcing sessions, Canton Fair Live Tour Middle East sessions on social platforms, and expanded support for Middle East companies with operations in China.

The Fair invited a group of Middle East vloggers and streamers on site to host livestreaming tours and matchmaking sessions, giving regional buyers a seamless remote sourcing experience. A dedicated home appliance session during Phase 1 drew a strong overseas audience and was met with enthusiastic feedback from Middle Eastern buyers.

Exhibitors Adapt to Regional Pressures

Exhibitors have been navigating pressures stemming from regional conflict, including delivery uncertainties, logistics disruptions, and raw-material shortages. Some responded by leveraging diversified production networks to maintain delivery timelines, while others turned to alternative sourcing for key inputs.

Some exhibitors also reported adjusting their product lines in response to shifting buyer priorities, particularly growing demand for energy-efficient goods, and used the Fair to showcase recent technical upgrades on energy efficiency. Motorcycle manufacturers sat down with Middle Eastern clients to work through cost pressures together, with electric models standing out as a top priority for buyers.

As global trade navigates a period of profound uncertainty, the Canton Fair remains a force for connection, committed to helping buyers and sellers build relationships that endure beyond any moment of disruption.

For pre‑registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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