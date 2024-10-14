Canton Fair Launches New Mobile App to Enhance Attendee Experience Ahead of 136th Edition

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton Fair has unveiled a new mobile app designed to enhance the convenience and efficiency of the event. This development is part of the organizer's aim to build an all-year-round Canton Fair and a Canton Fair that leads the market.

The app, compatible with both iOS and Android devices, integrates multiple functionalities to provide a seamless experience for exhibitors and buyers alike. The Canton Fair app serves as a comprehensive assistant, offering features such as itinerary planning, exhibitor and product searches, instant messaging, and supply-demand matching. Users can plan their visit based on their schedules and interests, making their participation more targeted and efficient. The app also supports pre-registration, allowing attendees to fill out personal information in advance and quickly obtain their Buyer Badge on-site, thus saving time and improving efficiency. One of the standout features of the app is its ability to help users quickly find exhibitors and products of interest through industry categories and keywords, providing robust support for sourcing decisions. Additionally, the instant messaging function enables real-time communication with exhibitors, facilitating inquiries about product information and negotiation of cooperation intentions. The app also allows users to post requests to attract potential exhibitors, further enhancing the networking opportunities at the fair.

The 136th Canton Fair, set to open on October 15, is designed to serve as a comprehensive one-stop trade platform for global buyers. It will feature an extensive range of high-quality, cost-effective, and reliable products. The fair is organized into three distinct phases, each dedicated to a specific theme:

Advanced Manufacturing: showcasing cutting-edge technologies and intelligent products in sectors such as electronics, home appliances, new energy vehicles, and industrial automation.

showcasing cutting-edge technologies and intelligent products in sectors such as electronics, home appliances, new energy vehicles, and industrial automation. Quality Home Life: with extensive exhibitions of building materials, furniture, household items, and gift decorations.

with extensive exhibitions of building materials, furniture, household items, and gift decorations. Better Life: featuring health and leisure products, toys, children, baby and maternity products, and fashion, catering to emerging consumer demands.

Reflecting on the success of the 135th Canton Fair, which saw participation from buyers from 229 countries and regions, including 246,000 in-person and 408,000 online attendees, the 136th edition promises to be even more impactful. With a total exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters, the fair welcomes global buyers to explore its offerings.

For more information and to download the app, please visit https://cief.cantonfair.org.cn/en/app/appintro.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529616/image_969985_7806605.jpg