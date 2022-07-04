Cantargia to hold webcast briefing on recently announced rights issue

Cantargia rights issue webcast to take place on July 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CET / 8:00 AM ET

Recently presented positive clinical results in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic cancer (PDAC)

Capital to advance development in NSCLC and PDAC trials and other opportunities

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) today issued an invitation to attend a webcast on its recently announced fully covered rights issue. The text of the invitation is as follows:

Cantargia invites you to register for and attend an online briefing (webcast) on Cantargia's recently announced fully covered rights issue intended to raise approximately SEK 250 million in additional capital.

Cantargia's lead asset, nadunolimab (CAN04), has shown very promising efficacy results in phase IIa studies in over 70 PDAC patients as well as 30 NSCLC patients, as shared recently with scientific and clinical colleagues at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2022. As described in Cantargia's announcement of June 21, 2022, the principal and immediate reasons for raising primary proceeds are to enable Cantargia to build on the positive data obtained in PDAC and NSCLC and progress the late-stage clinical development of nadunolimab.

To obtain regulatory approval to market nadunolimab, Cantargia is required to run larger, comparative phase II/III trials. Our goal with the rights issue is to secure financing for:

Preparation of a randomized trial in patients with non-squamous NSCLC, to start in 2023

The phase II/III Precision Promise℠ trial in PDAC in collaboration with PanCAN, carried out in leading clinical US centers

Advancing nadunolimab in select second wave indication(s) currently under assessment, after prioritization in 2022

The webcast will last approximately 30 minutes and will include short presentations from Cantargia's CEO, Göran Forsberg and Cantargia's CFO, Bengt Jöndell. There will be an opportunity for shareholders to ask questions and seek clarifications from the Cantargia team.

Registration information

Shareholders or other interested parties are required to register in advance for the webcast here . For those who are unable to listen at this time, a replay of the call will be available by clicking here . If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request to questions@lifesciadvisors.com.

If you have any questions on the webcast or on the EGM, please contact our Investor Relations team by e-mail at info@cantargia.com.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This information was submitted for publication, at 14.00 CET on 4 July 2022.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies – CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR – with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at https://cantargia.com/en/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-to-hold-webcast-briefing-on-recently-announced-rights-issue,c3596223

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3596223/1600752.pdf Cantargia Rights issue webcast Invite PR Eng 220704

SOURCE Cantargia AB