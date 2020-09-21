Cantargia's nomination committee proposes a new board member

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nomination committee of Cantargia AB (publ), comprising Sten Verland (partner in Sunstone Life Science Ventures, chairman), Jannis Kitsakis (the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund), Alexander Mata (Alecta Pensionförsäkring, ömsesidigt) and Magnus Persson (chairman of the board of Cantargia), proposes that Flavia Borellini is elected as new board member in Cantargia.

"Flavia Borellini is internationally recognized within the oncology area and a person with a solid experience from leading positions with, inter alia, Astra Zeneca and Onyx Pharmaceuticals. She will also bring important expertise within drug development to the Cantargia board", says Sten Verland, chairman of the nomination committee.

For more information, refer to the notice to the extraordinary general meeting, convened for, inter alia, the nomination committee's proposal and which is announced by a separate press release today.

