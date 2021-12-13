Cantargia reports positive results for CAN10 antibody in preclinical systemic sclerosis model

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB today reported new preclinical results demonstrating efficacy of the CAN10 antibody in a systemic sclerosis disease model where CAN10 counteracted disease development in the skin and lungs. Notably, the levels of several biomarkers affected in systemic sclerosis patients were normalized by CAN10 in this model. These results support clinical development of CAN10 in systemic sclerosis and results are planned to be presented at a scientific conference during Q1 2022.

The CAN10 antibody binds interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) with high affinity and functions through simultaneous blockade of IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36 signaling. Development of CAN10 is initially planned to focus on two severe diseases: myocarditis and systemic sclerosis.

Systemic sclerosis is a life-threatening autoimmune disease involving inflammation and subsequent fibrosis, i.e. uncontrolled scar tissue formation, in skin and internal organs. In an in vivo systemic sclerosis model, a surrogate CAN10 antibody reduced disease development in both skin and lungs. Further analyses of the skin also revealed that CAN10 normalized several biomarkers, i.e. gene signatures, which were dysregulated in skin biopsies from systemic sclerosis patients, suggesting that IL1RAP inhibition by CAN10 may lead to the same benefits in human disease as well. Together, these results support the clinical development of CAN10 as a new first-in-class treatment of systemic sclerosis and results are planned to be presented at a scientific conference during Q1 2022.

"We are excited about these new results, showing strong effects of CAN10 in a systemic sclerosis model. Cantargia is committed to develop new therapies for life-threatening diseases and we look forward to advance this promising project to treatment of patients." said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

The CAN10 antibody is in late-stage preclinical development. Cantargia plans to initiate a clinical phase I study for CAN10 in Q3 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 CET on 13 December 2021.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on myocarditis and systemic sclerosis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About CAN10

The CAN10 antibody binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and has a unique capability to simultaneously inhibit signaling via IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. Inhibition of these signals can be of significant value in the treatment of several inflammatory or autoimmune diseases. Therefore, the initial focus of CAN10 will be on two severe diseases: myocarditis and systemic sclerosis. The efficacy of CAN10 has been demonstrated in preclinical in vivo models where a CAN10 surrogate antibody significantly reduced the development of inflammation and fibrosis in a model of myocarditis and significantly counteracted the deterioration of the cardiac function. CAN10 also inhibited disease development in models of systemic sclerosis, peritonitis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. CAN10 is currently in preclinical development and the first clinical trial is estimated to initiate in Q3 2022.

About nadunolimab (CAN04)

The antibody CAN04 binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and functions by inducing ADCC and blocking IL-1α and IL-1β signaling. Thereby, CAN04 can counteract the contribution of the IL-1 system to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and development of resistance to chemotherapy. CAN04 is investigated in multiple ongoing clinical trials. In the phase I/IIa-study CANFOUR, first line combination therapy is investigated with standard chemotherapies in patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) and patients with NSCLC (cisplatin/gemcitabine) (NCT03267316). Positive interim data for the combination therapies show durable responses or pseudoprogression in patients with PDAC, resulting in median iPFS of 7.8 months and median survival of 12.6 months. Stronger efficacy was also observed in NSCLC patients with median PFS of 7.2 months. A response rate of 53% was observed in non-squamous NSCLC patients, with even higher responses in patients previously treated with pembrolizumab. These results show stronger efficacy than expected from chemotherapy alone. CAN04 is investigated with chemotherapy also in the phase I study CAPAFOUR, with the FOLFIRINOX regimen for first line treatment of metastatic PDAC (NCT04990037), and in two further clinical studies, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR, in additional forms of cancer, including biliary tact cancer, colorectal cancer and triple negative breast cancer. CAN04 is also evaluated with the immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, with or without chemotherapy, in the phase I study CIRIFOUR (NCT04452214).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-reports-positive-results-for-can10-antibody-in-preclinical-systemic-sclerosis-model,c3471115

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3471115/1509037.pdf CAN10 Ssc data Eng 211213 Final

SOURCE Cantargia AB