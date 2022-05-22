Cantargia reports positive preclinical effects in atherosclerosis demonstrating potential of CAN10 in cardiovascular disease

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia (Cantargia AB) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) today reported new preclinical results, demonstrating efficacy of the IL1RAP-binding antibody CAN10 in a preclinical disease model for atherosclerosis. Treatment with a CAN10 surrogate antibody reduced plaque burden and plaque inflammation in this model, supporting the potential of CAN10 as a potent therapeutic in cardiovascular disease. These findings will be presented at the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress in Milan on 22-25 May.

"These new results highlight the potential of CAN10 in various inflammatory diseases and identifies new opportunities in cardiovascular disease, beyond our current focus on myocarditis and systemic sclerosis. In parallel with the continuing progress of our lead product nadunolimab in multiple indications in cancer, we are looking forward to the first human trial of CAN10 in early 2023," said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

CAN10 is an antibody that has demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory effects by binding IL1RAP (Interleukin-1 Receptor Accessory Protein). Cantargia is developing CAN10 for treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune disease with an initial focus on myocarditis and systemic sclerosis.

The data presented at the EAS Congress show high levels of IL1RAP in the atherosclerotic plaques in a preclinical model. Treatment with a CAN10 surrogate antibody reduced the aortic plaque burden and number of infiltrating inflammatory cells in the plaques in this model. This strongly suggests that IL1RAP blockade has a positive effect on atherosclerosis and plaque inflammation, supporting the idea that IL1RAP represents a novel therapeutic target in this disease. These latest data on CAN10 were generated in collaboration with the research group at Lund University Cardiovascular Research Unit led by Dr. Daniel Engelbertsen.

"Inflammation is considered a driver of plaque formation and their instability which can lead to plaque disruption and infarction. Our studies suggest that IL1RAP signaling is involved in the development of atherosclerosis and that blockade of IL1RAP using the CAN10 antibody may have positive effects on different aspects of the disease," said Dr. Daniel Engelbertsen.

The new CAN10 results will be presented as a poster at the EAS Congress and highlighted in a poster discussion session with an oral presentation. The poster will be made available on Cantargia's webpage (https://cantargia.com/en/research-development/publications) after the presentation on 24 May.

CAN10 blocks the function of IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab (CAN04), Cantargia's anti-cancer antibody asset. CAN10 strongly binds IL1RAP and functions by simultaneous blockade of IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36 signaling, which can be of significant value in the treatment of several autoimmune or inflammatory diseases. CAN10 has previously shown potent effects in several models of inflammation, including myocarditis and systemic sclerosis. Cantargia plans to initiate clinical phase I studies for CAN10 in early 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on 22 May 2022.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies – CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR – with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at https://cantargia.com/en/.

About CAN10

The CAN10 antibody binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and has a unique capability to simultaneously inhibit signaling via IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. Inhibition of these signals can be of significant value in the treatment of several inflammatory or autoimmune diseases. The initial focus of CAN10 will be on two severe diseases: myocarditis and systemic sclerosis. In a preclinical in vivo model of myocarditis, a CAN10 surrogate antibody significantly reduced the development of inflammation and fibrosis, and significantly counteracted the deterioration of the cardiac function. CAN10 also inhibited disease development in models of systemic sclerosis, peritonitis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. CAN10 is currently in late-stage preclinical development and the first clinical trial is expected to begin in early 2023.

