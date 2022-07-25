Cantargia reports new positive preclinical efficacy data for CAN10 supporting development in myocarditis

LUND, Sweden, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) today reported new preclinical data from a collaboration with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine demonstrating efficacy of CAN10 in a viral myocarditis model. The results highlight the potential of CAN10 in the treatment of this common form of myocarditis ahead of planned clinical trials. The data will be presented in a poster session at one of the world's largest meetings on innovations in cardiac health, the Basic Cardiovascular Sciences (BCVS) Scientific Sessions 2022, being held in Chicago, July 25-28, 2022.

The IL1RAP-binding antibody CAN10 previously showed efficacy in various inflammatory and autoimmune disease models, including autoimmune myocarditis. The data to be presented at BCVS Scientific Sessions 2022 also show efficacy of a CAN10 surrogate antibody in a model of viral myocarditis. Myocarditis is a life-threatening disease characterized by inflammation of the heart muscle and impaired heart function. It may result from autoimmunity, but is most commonly caused by viral infections, and rates of myocarditis have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the viral myocarditis model, IL1RAP was detected on immune cells and stromal cells in the heart. Further analyses showed that the CAN10 surrogate antibody reduced disease severity and inflammation, evidenced by reduction in the number of immune cells in the heart. Echocardiography also confirmed that the CAN10 surrogate antibody preserved the heart function. These effects were not achieved by blocking IL-1 signaling alone. The data were generated in collaboration with the research group of Dr. Daniela Čiháková at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

"Our studies suggest that IL1RAP signaling is involved in the pathogenesis of viral myocarditis and that blockade of IL1RAP, using the CAN10 antibody, may have positive effects on different aspects of the disease. We are very pleased with the data obtained which gives us clues to the underlying biology of myocarditis and points to a potential new treatment," said Dr. Daniela Čiháková.

"These new data further support the great potential of CAN10 in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. They also provide further support for the clinical development of CAN10 in myocarditis, as we have now shown efficacy in models of both autoimmune and viral myocarditis. We look forward to starting clinical studies for CAN10 in early 2023," said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

The new CAN10 results will be presented at the BCVS Scientific Sessions 2022 in a poster, which will be made available on Cantargia's webpage (https://cantargia.com/en/research-development/publications) after the presentation on 27 July.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 CET on 25 July 2022.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies – CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR – with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About CAN10

The CAN10 antibody binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and has a unique capability to simultaneously inhibit signaling via IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. Inhibition of these signals can be of significant value in the treatment of several inflammatory or autoimmune diseases. The initial focus of CAN10 will be on two severe diseases: myocarditis and systemic sclerosis. In preclinical in vivo models of myocarditis, a CAN10 surrogate antibody significantly reduced the development of inflammation and fibrosis, and significantly counteracted the deterioration of the cardiac function. CAN10 also inhibited disease development in models of systemic sclerosis, peritonitis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. CAN10 is currently in late-stage preclinical development and the first clinical trial is expected to begin in early 2023.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-reports-new-positive-preclinical-efficacy-data-for-can10-supporting-development-in-myocard,c3604583

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3604583/1607003.pdf BCVS CAN10 Poster PR Eng 220725 Final

SOURCE Cantargia AB