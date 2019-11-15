Cantargia Publishes Interim Report for Third Quarter 2019

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") interim report for the period January until September 2019 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the third quarter

In July, full recruitment of CAN04 monotherapy arm in ongoing phase IIa clinical trial, was announced.

Cantargia and BioWa extended the ongoing collaboration around the POTELLIGENT® Technology.

In August positive preclinical data on CAN04 in bladder cancer were announced.

Cantargia requested a pre-IND meeting regarding CAN04 with the US FDA.

Significant events after the end of the period

In October, it was announced that an opposition has been filed against one of Cantargia's patents in Europe covering antibody therapy in solid tumors.

Financial information

January - September 2019 Net sales, kSEK 0 (0) Operating loss, kSEK -75,160 (-65,225) Loss after tax, kSEK -74,534 (-63,302) Loss per share, before and after dilution, SEK -1.05 (-0.95) Equity/assets ratio, 84 (93) per cent Cash and cash equivalents, kSEK 34,527 (80,691) Short-term investments, kSEK 160,019 (110,000)

Third quarter 2019

Net sales, kSEK 0 (0)

Operating loss, kSEK -26,303 (-21,412)

Loss after tax, kSEK -26,000 (-21,456)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.36 (-0.32)

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop a IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

SOURCE Cantargia AB