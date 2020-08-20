Cantargia publishes half year report
20 Aug, 2020, 07:44 BST
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") half year report for the period January until June 2020 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.
Significant events in the second quarter
- In April, it was announced that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in a three month delay of Cantargia's CANFOUR trial.
- In May, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Cantargia's IND application from April for the start of clinical trials in the US with CAN04 and immunotherapy.
- At the 2020 AACR Annual Meeting in June, new preclinical results were presented that support the combination of Cantargia's CAN04 antibody with platinum-based chemotherapy for cancer therapy.
Financial information
First half 2020 (1 Jan 2020 - 30 Jun 2020)
Second quarter 2020 (1 Apr 2020 - 30 Jun 2020)
About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis. Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.
