Cantargia publishes half year report

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") half year report for the period January until June 2020 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the second quarter

In April, it was announced that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in a three month delay of Cantargia's CANFOUR trial.

In May, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Cantargia's IND application from April for the start of clinical trials in the US with CAN04 and immunotherapy.

At the 2020 AACR Annual Meeting in June, new preclinical results were presented that support the combination of Cantargia's CAN04 antibody with platinum-based chemotherapy for cancer therapy.

Financial information

First half 2020 (1 Jan 2020 - 30 Jun 2020) Net sales: SEK 0 (0) million

Operating loss: SEK -77.6 (-48.9) million

Loss after tax: SEK -77.0 (-48.6) million

Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -0.89 (-0.70)

Equity/assets ratio: 93 (91) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 248.3 (59.2) million

Short-term investments: SEK 210.0 (160.0) million Second quarter 2020 (1 Apr 2020 - 30 Jun 2020) Net sales: SEK 0 (0) million

Operating loss: SEK -37.7 (-25.2) million

Loss after tax: SEK -37.1 (-25.0) million

Loss per share, before and after dilution: SEK -0.41 (-0.34)

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg

CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on August 20, 2020.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis. Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

