Cantargia announces publication of two scientific articles on nadunolimab

Cantargia AB today reported publication of two articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The first, published in British Journal of Cancer, presents results from the phase 1 part of the CANFOUR clinical trial where the safety of nadunolimab was evaluated. The second, published in Frontiers in Immunology, presents findings related to functional, biophysical and structural analyses of the interactions between nadunolimab and its target IL1RAP.

The first article, published in British Journal of Cancer and authored by Robbrecht et al, is titled "First-in-human phase 1 dose-escalation study of CAN04, a first-in-class interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) antibody in patients with solid tumours". This publication focuses on results obtained for Cantargia's most advanced program, nadunolimab, in the phase 1 part of the ongoing phase 1/2a clinical trial CANFOUR. Part of these data were presented at the ASCO conference 2019. The article is available via the following link: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41416-021-01657-7.

The second article, published in Frontiers in Immunology and authored by Fields et al, is titled "Molecular basis of selective cytokine signaling inhibition by antibodies targeting a shared receptor". This publication details functional, biophysical and structural analyses of the interaction between nadunolimab, or other antibodies, to the target IL1RAP. The data show that targeting distinct binding sites on IL1RAP, by anti-IL1RAP antibodies, results in differential blockade of signaling by IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. This study was performed in collaboration with Prof. Eric J Sundberg at University of Maryland. The article is available via the following link: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2021.779100/full.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Stockholm: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About nadunolimab (CAN04)

The antibody CAN04 binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and functions by inducing ADCC and blocking IL-1α and IL-1β signaling. Thereby, CAN04 can counteract the contribution of the IL-1 system to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and development of resistance to chemotherapy. CAN04 is investigated in multiple ongoing clinical trials. In the phase I/IIa study CANFOUR, first line combination therapy is investigated with standard chemotherapies in patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) and patients with NSCLC (cisplatin/gemcitabine) (NCT03267316). Positive interim data for the combination therapies show durable responses or pseudoprogression in patients with PDAC, resulting in median iPFS of 7.8 months and median survival of 12.6 months. Stronger efficacy was also observed in NSCLC patients with median PFS of 7.2 months. A response rate of 53% was observed in non-squamous NSCLC patients, with even higher responses in patients previously treated with pembrolizumab. These results show stronger efficacy than expected from chemotherapy alone. CAN04 is investigated with chemotherapy also in the phase I study CAPAFOUR, with the FOLFIRINOX regimen for first line treatment of metastatic PDAC (NCT04990037), and in two further clinical studies, CESTAFOUR (NCT05116891) and TRIFOUR, in additional forms of cancer, including biliary tact cancer, colorectal cancer and triple negative breast cancer. CAN04 is also evaluated with the immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, with or without chemotherapy, in the phase I study CIRIFOUR (NCT04452214).

