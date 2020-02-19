Cantargia Announces Intention of a Directed Share Issue

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB (publ) ("Cantargia" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) hereby announces its intention of a placement of shares corresponding to up to approximately 25 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company through issuance of new shares directed to Swedish and international institutional investors. The directed share issue is intended to be resolved on by the board of directors of the Company, in part based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting held on 27 May 2019, and in part subject to the subsequent approval of an extraordinary general meeting (together the "Directed Share Issue"). Cantargia has engaged Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and Zonda Partners AB to act as Joint Bookrunners (together the "Joint Bookrunners") in connection with the Directed Share Issue.

The subscription price and the total number of new shares in the Directed Share Issue (the "New Shares") will be determined through an accelerated book building procedure (the "Book building"), which will begin immediately following this announcement. The number of New Shares will amount to no more than approximately 25 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company. Pricing and allocation of the New Shares is expected to take place before the beginning of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 20 February 2020. The Book building, pricing and allocation may, at the discretion of the Company and/or the Joint Bookrunners, close earlier or later and may be cancelled at any time and consequently, the Company may refrain from completing the Directed Share Issue. The Company will announce the outcome of the Directed Share Issue after closing of the Book building.

Provided that the board of directors resolves on the Directed Share Issue, a notice to an extraordinary general meeting will be published in order for the meeting to approve the part of the board of directors' resolution which is not based on the authorization from the annual general meeting on 27 May 2019. A notice is expected to be published within short. Sunstone, Fjärde AP-fonden and Alecta as well as several other larger shareholders, who together hold approximately 40 percent of the shares and votes in Cantargia, have undertaken to vote in favor thereof at the extraordinary general meeting. Cantargia's cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 149.9 million as per 31 December 2019.

The net proceeds from the Directed Share Issue are intended to be used to advance the Company's lead drug candidate, CAN04, towards phase III, including (i) additional clinical studies, (ii) CMC, late stage preparations, as well as to advance CANxx/CAN10 and for general corporate purposes and financial flexibility.

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights are to raise capital for planned preparations towards a phase III clinical program in a timely and cost-efficient manner and to diversify the shareholder base.

In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has undertaken, subject to customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 180 calendar days after the settlement date. In addition, CEO and CFO as well as the members of the board of directors of Cantargia who own shares, have agreed not to sell any shares in the Company for a period of 90 calendar days after the settlement date, subject to customary exceptions.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and Zonda Partners AB have been appointed Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Directed Share Issue. Advokatfirman Vinge acts as legal counsel to the Company and Baker McKenzie acts as legal counsel to the Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Directed Share Issue.

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46-(0)-46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com



This is information that Cantargia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on 19 February 2020 at 17:45 (CET).

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

About CAN04

The antibody CAN04 binds IL1RAP with high affinity and functions through both ADCC and blockade of IL-1α and IL-1β signaling. CAN04 is investigated in an open label phase I/IIa clinical trial, CANFOUR, examining first line chemotherapy combination with two different standard regimes in 31 patients with NSCLC (gemcitabine/cisplatin) and 31 patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) as well as monotherapy in late stage patients (www.clinicaltrials.gov). The phase I monotherapy data from 22 patients were presented at ASCO 2019 and showed a good safety with infusion related reaction being the most common side effect. In addition, the biomarkers IL6 and CRP were decreased with treatment and 9/21 patients had stable disease. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. A phase I trial investigating CAN04 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor is planned to start H1 2020.

