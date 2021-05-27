CANOTWAIT_ by William Chan Launches Its Summer 2021 Collection

Japan's leading fashion magazine "EYESCREAM" invited creative director William Chan to be featured in the June issue alongside his summer collection, and to take this opportunity to debut the limited collection created by CANOTWAIT_ jointly with Japanese brand Poliquant. The limited collection with the theme of "COLORS", is a refined fusion of oriental street culture, deconstructed in new functional aesthetics.

The CANOTWAIT_ summer collection features a lineup of stunning highlights, including items designed jointly with artists or created with special craftsmanship, and a cross-border collaboration, CANOTWAIT_ X EYESCREAM. The item inherits the premium materials and complex craftsmanship that has always been core to the CANOTWAIT_ philosophy, leading to enhanced wearability and a high-end texture.

The new summer collection also features a lineup of new accessories and home furnishings, including themis sunglasses, stainless steel necklaces and earrings, CANOTWAIT_ x Evolvetogether co-branded disposable protective masks, graphic round rugs and scented candle 3 pack, adding more fun to the life of fashion enthusiasts.

To further convey the lifestyle aesthetics of the 2021 summer collection, CANOTWAIT_ has brought more heavyweight projects related to fashion and lifestyle into the collection, including a POP-UP space in Shanghai featuring the CANOTWAIT_ concept.

The CANOTWAIT_ 2021 summer POP-UP space is based on the concept of "WILD ƆARNIVAL", melding diverse experiences by gathering together art exhibitions, specialty coffees and fashion apparel, to take a deeper dive into the summer theme of "CANOTWAIT TO GO WILD". During the POP-UP campaign, the brand will offer new surprises including high-end co-branded items, special drinks from the creative director and seasonal limited fashion products.

ABOUT CANOTWAIT_

Founded by William Chan, CANOTWAIT_ is a brand inspired by modern art and street culture. William Chan is an active art collector and a big believer in the power of love. This is all deeply rooted in his brand. He believes that if people treasure life, good things will happen.

