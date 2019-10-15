Canopy Growth completes previously announced acquisition of Beckley Canopy Therapeutics

SMITHS FALLS, Ontario & LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") has closed the previously announced acquisition of all outstanding shares in the global cannabinoid based research company Beckley Canopy Therapeutics (Beckley Canopy), including the joint commercial venture Spectrum Biomedical UK. These teams will now be integrated into the broader Spectrum Therapeutics organization to increase the breadth of the clinical research being pursued under the Spectrum banner and to combine continental European and United Kingdom commercial teams.

As a part of the acquisition, Canopy Growth's European management structure will evolve. Paul Steckler and Steven Wooding will assume the roles of Co-Managing Directors in charge of all European operations. Paul is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with over 20 years' experience in commercial roles, having worked in both large and small pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer. Steve has held multiple positions within a 27-year career at Janssen, the Pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson. Most recently, he was head of Global Commercial Strategy and Market Access for Janssen.

"The acquisition comes at a time when commercial opportunities across Europe are ramping up," said Mark Zekulin, CEO, Canopy Growth. "Spectrum Biomedical has completed all necessary approvals to import cannabis into the UK market and is proud to facilitate patient access to safe cannabinoid-based medicines there. Consolidating our UK-based operations will allow Canopy to simultaneously improve its research and commercial capabilities across the continent."

Beckley Canopy was formed as a joint venture in January 2018 between Beckley Research & Innovations ("BRI") and Canopy Growth to research and develop clinically validated cannabis-based medicines, with a strong focus on intellectual property protection. The research platform combined European and North American-based leaders in cannabis research from BRI and Canopy Growth to create a strong and complementary UK-based European partnership. Since its inception, Beckley Canopy has made significant progress in its core research areas, added additional indications of interest, and worked closely and in a complementary fashion with the global Canopy research team.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. Canopy Growth has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates eleven licensed cannabis production sites with over 4.7 million square feet of production capacity, including over one million square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

