Canopy Aerospace & Defense Acquires Tods Technology, Expanding Global Footprint in Advanced Composites and Acoustic Materials in the Maritime Domain

DALLAS and PORTLAND, Dorset, United Kingdom, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Aerospace & Defense ("Canopy A&D"), a portfolio company of Trive Capital, is excited to announce the acquisition of Tods Technology Ltd. ("Tods"), a UK-based designer and manufacturer of advanced composite structures and acoustic materials serving the maritime defense industrial base.

The addition of Tods represents a significant expansion of Canopy A&D's global footprint and technical capabilities. Tods brings decades of proven expertise in structural composites, sonar domes, acoustic enclosures, and signature-management materials for both surface and subsurface vessels.

Dr. Marco Villa, Canopy A&D CEO commented: "Tods' reputation and commitment to their customers' missions are world-class and deeply aligned with our values. Their longstanding partnerships with the Royal Navy and over 25 Navies worldwide expand Canopy A&D's global presence, supporting critical allied defense programs and strengthening supply-chain resilience between the United States and the United Kingdom. We are committed to building on their legacy by investing in infrastructure, equipment, and people to create an immediate synergy we cannot wait to exploit."

The acquisition enhances Canopy A&D's ability to deliver advanced materials and engineered solutions across the full lifecycle of maritime defense programs, from design and development through qualification, production, and sustainment. By integrating Tods' composite and acoustic expertise with Canopy A&D's broader materials and manufacturing capabilities, the company strengthens its position as a leading partner to the global maritime defense industrial base — accelerating shipbuilding schedules and advancing mission-critical platform performance.

About Tods Technology

Tods Technology, based in Portland, Dorset, UK, is a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced composite structures and acoustic materials for naval and aerospace applications. The company's capabilities include the design, testing, and production of sonar domes, acoustic windows, and structural composites for submarine and surface-ship platforms, supported by global through-life services including in-yard installation, maintenance, and repair.

About Canopy Aerospace & Defense

Canopy Aerospace & Defense manufactures and delivers highly specialized materials with exceptional insulative, absorptive, and signal reducing characteristics to the space and defense markets. The Company assists OEMs from the initial design phase with R&D material and system engineering services to turnkey manufacturing through refurbishment services on reusable platforms. With deep domain expertise and responsive manufacturing, Canopy A&D acts as a seamless "Built-In" extension of its partners, filling critical gaps across long manufacturing chains. The company operates facilities in Los Angeles, Denver, Cape Canaveral, and the United Kingdom.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement.

