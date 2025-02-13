Canon Strengthens Global Presence at ISE 2025, Announces Strategic Partnership to Advance Regional Professional Imaging Sector

Canon's 'See No Limits' vision fuels strategic partnership with Innovation Platform Solution (IPS) at ISE 2025, propelling the regional professional imaging sector forward

Company hosted an exclusive delegation of key regional customers from KSA, UAE, Qatar , and Türkiye at ISE 2025.

Stand showcased innovative content creation solutions highlighting Canon's XC protocol integration across corporate and education sectors.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon showcased its latest professional imaging solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 in Barcelona, hosting a delegation of key regional customers from KSA, UAE, Qatar, and Türkiye across broadcast, production, entertainment, and government sectors. The company's presence at the world's largest AV systems integration exhibition was highlighted by the announcement of a strategic partnership with Innovation Platform Solution (IPS), Saudi Arabia's leading distributor of cutting-edge audiovisual (AV) equipment, and demonstrations of innovative content creation solutions for corporate and education sectors.

Canon at ISE Canon Logo (PRNewsfoto/Canon)

The strategic partnership with IPS marks a significant milestone in Canon's 'See No Limits' vision for the professional imaging sector, which seeks to deliver an integrated ecosystem of professional imaging solutions. This alliance, which emerged from IPS's participation in Canon's groundbreaking 'See No Limits' launch event last year, combines IPS's comprehensive market coverage across education, government, AV, and corporate sectors with Canon's innovative imaging ecosystem. The partnership exemplifies Canon's commitment to delivering seamless workflows and cutting-edge solutions that empower content creators across the region.

As part of its exhibition showcase under the theme 'Stand Out Made Simple,' Canon delivered a specialized technical workshop designed exclusively for systems integrators. The session showcased Canon's comprehensive integration capabilities with third-party solutions, including the seamless integration of PTZ cameras through the XC protocol, emphasizing their versatility and value in professional AV installations.

Binoj Nair, B2B Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East & Türkiye, commented: "Our presence at ISE 2025 represents a pivotal moment in advancing our 'See No Limits' vision across the Middle East and Türkiye region. The strategic partnerships we've established, particularly with IPS, validate our commitment to pushing the boundaries of professional imaging innovation. By combining our technological expertise with strong regional partnerships, we're creating an ecosystem that empowers customers across broadcast, security, and production sectors to achieve their creative ambitions."

Khalid Al-Qahtani, CEO of Innovation Platform Solution, said, "We are proud to partner with Canon to elevate the professional imaging experience in the Kingdom. Our extensive infrastructure, including our new experience center, training facility, and local service center, combined with Canon's cutting-edge technology, will enable us to deliver unprecedented value to our customers across government, education, and corporate sectors. We are committed to creating a comprehensive ecosystem that supports and enhances the professional imaging industry in Saudi Arabia."

The Canon stand featured innovative zones demonstrating integrated solutions for in-house studio content creation, video conferencing, and hybrid learning. Through partnerships with industry leaders such as Get Your Studio, Stack Control, and Tracking Master, Canon showcased how automation can transform complex production processes into streamlined workflows.

The stand became a dynamic hub for regional industry networking, facilitating valuable connections between system integrators, AV consultants, and technology professionals exploring Canon's comprehensive B2B solutions portfolio. The presence of key regional customers enhanced the dialogue around industry trends and market-specific requirements, creating a uniquely Middle Eastern and Turkish perspective on global AV innovations.

The success of Canon's participation at ISE 2025 sets the foundation for an ambitious year ahead as the company continues to strengthen its regional presence and deliver innovative solutions that address customers' evolving needs across the Middle East and Türkiye.

For more information about Canon's professional imaging solutions, please visit: www.canon-me.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619483/Canon_at_ISE.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267778/5166384/Canon_Logo.jpg