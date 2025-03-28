Canon sets a new standard for content creators with a major launch of three powerful video-first products

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Canon launches three exciting new products, designed specifically for content creators to elevate their filming experience. The PowerShot V1 is a pocketable camera with a built-in ultra-wide lens – for vloggers and creators who need performance without the bulk. The EOS R50 V is an interchangeable lens camera, built with advanced filmmaking features to unlock creative potential. Finally, its versatile kit lens, the RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ, is Canon's first RF lens with internal power zoom, delivering smooth, professional-looking footage. Each product is built specifically for creators – from vloggers and livestreamers to documentary-makers and social media influencers – delivering high-quality footage in compact and functional designs.

Meet the PowerShot V1: A compact camera for creators on the move

Powerful and pocketable, the PowerShot V1 is a 4K compact camera packed with intuitive filmmaking features. Ideal for creators who need portability, it comes with an integrated ultra-wide lens for easy selfie shots, a large sensor for natural subject separation, and high-quality audio for crystal-clear sound. It also offers intelligent autofocus and advanced stabilisation technology for shake-free footage – perfect for vlogging on the move. Complete with a vari-angle touchscreen for intuitive control, the PowerShot V1 is the ideal companion for creators who need performance without the bulk – a balance of power and simplicity.

Scroll-stopping quality

The PowerShot V1 delivers extended 4K recording thanks to an active cooling system for longer recording sessions – for vloggers or livestreamers who need extended shooting capabilities. It supports 4K 60p1, ensuring high-resolution motion capture, and Full HD 120p for smooth slow-motion footage. This camera also features Canon's intelligent autofocus system: Dual Pixel CMOS AF II. This enables creators to reliably track themselves and moving subjects in the frame, maintaining sharp focus with minimal effort – even in busy shooting environments. A large 1.4-inch sensor enhances low-light performance, while the built-in 16-50mm f/2.8-4.5 lens provides a versatile zoom range – from wide-angle selfie shots to detailed close-ups.

Compact and simple

The PowerShot V1 weighs just 374g and it fits in your pocket – ideal for creating on the go. It features Optical Image Stabilisation2, enabling smooth handheld recording, catering to the growing demand for high-quality vlogs and travel content. The PowerShot V1 also features a built-in microphone with noise reduction, delivering crisp audio even in busy settings. For enhanced quality, creators can connect an external microphone and monitor audio levels in real time via the headphone jack. The PowerShot V1 is designed to streamline the content creation process, especially while shooting solo. Its vari-angle screen allows for easy framing adjustments, or users can connect a Bluetooth remote for hands-free shooting. Plus, it supports Wi-Fi and USB connectivity for fast file transfers.

Key features of the PowerShot V1:

Pocketable and lightweight, at 374g

Built-in 16-50mm f/2.8-4.5 lens

Large 1.4-inch sensor

4K 60p video 1

60p video Full HD 120p

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II

Optical Image Stabilisation up to 5 stops 2

Movie digital IS

Canon Log 3

Introducing the EOS R50 V: An interchangeable lens camera for creative shooting

For creators looking to push their content further, the EOS R50 V offers the freedom of interchangeable lenses with powerful filmmaking features like Canon Log 3, custom colour profiles, and intelligent autofocus. Aimed at creators who want better control over the look and feel of their footage, the EOS R50 V delivers oversampled 4K video and pro-level audio control for ambitious creators that want to elevate their storytelling and grow their brand. From livestreaming and vlogging to cinematic projects and social media content, the EOS R50 V can adapt to diverse shooting scenarios, with a dedicated vertical tripod mount and aspect markers for perfect composition on any platform.

Built to be creative

The EOS R50 V allows creators to find a lens that suits their vision – whether that's to capture cinematic landscapes for travel vlogs, or intricate close-ups for demos or tutorials. Creators can customise their look with picture styles, colour filters, and slow and fast movie modes for added cinematic impact. The EOS R50 V delivers high-quality footage, with an advanced 24MP sensor and Canon's intelligent autofocus, Dual Pixel CMOS AF II. It records 4k 60p1 and 4k 30p with 6K oversampling for added detail. For even more creative control, Canon Log 3 enables precise colour grading in post-production, while four-channel audio allows creators to capture multiple sound sources for interviews, podcasts, or multi-mic setups.

Solo shooting made easy

Filming alone can be tricky, but with the EOS R50 V it's a breeze. It has a vari-angle touchscreen for easy setting adjustments, and a front-facing record button for a quick start to filming. Plus, it can be paired with the RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens (below), which features an internal power zoom, controllable via the camera's zoom lever for smooth focal length transitions. The EOS R50 V also offers fast content transfers to smartphones and computers via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or USB, ready to edit or share quickly. For added convenience, the dedicated LIVE button provides quick access to livestreaming options. The EOS R50 V is compatible with Canon's Live Switcher Mobile App, for easy multi-camera streaming with custom layouts and direct streaming to YouTube or Facebook – all from a mobile device.

Key features of the EOS R50 V:

Interchangeable RF lenses

24MP APS-C sensor

4K 60p 1

60p 4K 30p, with 6K oversampling

30p, with oversampling Full HD 120p

Canon Log 3

Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus

The RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ: An ultra-wide compact lens with an internal power zoom

Whether vlogging, livestreaming or crafting cinematic videos, the RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ is designed to elevate your content. It has an internal power zoom for smooth focal-length transitions, and advanced stabilisation for shake-free handheld footage. Combined with quiet autofocus, this ultra-wide non-extending lens is ideal for creators looking for a flexible and compact video-first lens. When combined with the EOS R50 V, the power zoom can be controlled using the camera's zoom rocker – but it's also compatible with all EOS R system cameras.

Smooth, stable, and ultra-wide

The RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ is the first Canon RF lens with an internal power zoom, delivering precise, controlled focal length transitions with two-step variable speeds and 15 adjustable levels. Optical Image Stabilisation2 ensures shake-free footage even while walking, while UD and aspheric lenses and Super Spectra coating ensures exceptional sharpness. Creators can effortlessly switch between ultra-wide and close-up shots with a versatile 14-30mm zoom range. Plus, a 15cm minimum focus distance makes it easy to capture intricate details – whether filming crafts, collectibles, or product close-ups. All this enclosed in a sleek and simple design, with a combined control and focus ring for quick setting adjustments and no switches on the barrel to prevent accidental changes to AF and IS.

Quiet and compact

A quiet STM autofocus ensures smooth tracking with minimal noise – perfect for vlogging. The RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ is lightweight and compact too – just 181g with a non-extending design. This means it stays stable on tripods and gimbals while zooming, perfect for livestreaming set-ups. You can also remotely operate the zoom via smartphone or Bluetooth remote, and attach 58mm filters for creative lighting control.

Key features of the RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ:

14-30mm zoom range (22-48mm full-frame equivalent)

Internal Power Zoom with remote operation

Optical image stabilisation up to 5 stops 2

Combined control and focus ring

Compact with a non-extending design

STM autofocus

1 UD elements

Designed for creators. Built for creativity.

This launch marks a major expansion of Canon's video-first range, offering purpose-built tools to empower creators at every level. Adding to the existing PowerShot V10 – a pocketable 4K camera for entry-level vloggers – this expanded line-up gives creators the freedom to choose a tool that best fits their vision and needs. Canon is redefining what's possible for vloggers, filmmakers, and livestreamers alike, helping them turn ideas into reality – all backed by excellent specs.

Footnotes:

1 4K 60p shooting mode is cropped to 64% of the horizontal area

2 Tested under CIPA standards / CIPA-2024 standard (in the yaw/pitch directions at maximum focal length, with a specific camera)

