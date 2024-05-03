CANON MIDDLE EAST EMBARKS ON A PRE-DRUPA ROADSHOW ACROSS GCC

Canon to showcase solutions for commercial print, promotional communications, publishing, label packaging print, and much more.

DUBAI, UAE, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East, a leader in printing and imaging solutions, has announced the launch of its GCC-wide pre-DRUPA roadshow. These roadshows will provide customers in the Gulf with invaluable insights and an exclusive sneak peek into the groundbreaking technologies and solutions that Canon will showcase at the upcoming DRUPA 2024 exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany.

DRUPA, the world's largest trade fair for the printing, packaging, and related industries, is set to take place from May 28 to June 7, 2024. The event, which started in 1951, is held every four years and serves as a global platform for industry players to present their products, solutions, and services related to printing, packaging, and the graphic arts.

These roadshows will be held in multiple locations across Saudi Arabia, including Khobar (May 6), Riyadh (May 8), and Jeddah (May 15). Canon will also collaborate with partners to host events in Oman (April 29), Kuwait (May 8), Jordan (May 15), Lebanon (May 16), and an online event for Iraq (May 20). Two highly successful sessions in Qatar and Dubai have already taken place.

As a global industry leader, Canon's participation at DRUPA is highly anticipated. The company is expected to showcase revolutionary solutions for commercial print, promotional communications, publishing, and label packaging print, among other innovations. Beyond technology, Canon will share insights that offer customers real, tangible business value.

Ayman Aly, B2B Marketing Director at Canon Middle East, said, "By organizing these pre-DRUPA events, we aim to empower our customers with the knowledge and tools they need to make the most of their DRUPA experience. We are committed to delivering exceptional value and support to our customers, and these events are a testament to that commitment. We want to inspire our customers to embrace the future of printing and imaging and to discover how Canon's innovative solutions can transform their businesses and help them thrive in the digital age."

Attendees at Canon's pre-Drupa events will benefit from several key advantages. They will gain a deeper understanding of the showcased technology before the show, receive a valuable guide and checklist for self-assessment, unlock the true potential and understanding of digital printing technology tailored to their business needs, and ensure thorough preparation to navigate DRUPA successfully.

Canon Middle East reaffirms its commitment to being a trusted partner and a catalyst for growth in the printing and imaging industry. As we look ahead to DRUPA 2024 and beyond, Canon is poised to shape the industry's future, empowering customers with innovative solutions and insights to help them thrive in the digital age.

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

