Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. is raising up to CAD$2.5M through a Canadian crowdfunding platform

ROSH HAA'YIN, Israel, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannibble FoodTech LTD www.cannibble.world an Israeli cannabis and food Product Company, developing premixed foods, beverages, nutritional supplements, and spices infused with active cannabinoids or hemp seeds, announced today that it is raising up to $2.5M through the leading Canadian crowdfunding platform FronFundr.

Cannibble's products are being sold under our house brand "The Pelicann".

www.thepelicann.com

This is the first time that an Israeli based foodtech technology company is raising capital in Canada using a Canadian crowdfunding platform.

Cannibble successfully completed several crowdfunding rounds in Israel, more than $3.7M from over 1500 Israeli investors.

The maximum raise is targeted at CAD $ 2.5M consisting of units, each unit consisting of a share at CAD$ 0.93 per share and a warrant exercisable at CAD$1.40 for 24 months. The minimum investment is CAD$250. The offering is anticipated to close by June 15th, 2021

Special "The Pelicann ™" perks for investors and comprehensive information about the investment opportunity can be found on the campaign page at https://www.frontfundr.com/cannibble

Contact Details:

Ziv Turner

VP Business Development and Co-Founder

Ziv.t@cannibble.world

+972 54 5500 450 (WhatsApp)

