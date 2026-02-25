Cannes Lions Grand Prix Winner Justin Kramm Launches Shitshow Creative to Turn LOL Into ROI for Bold Brands

The agency blends comedy, culture, and conscience to deliver campaigns that drive real business results for mission-driven brands.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Kramm , a Cannes Grand Prix-winning creative director whose career includes global campaigns for Nike, Red Bull, Intel, and Microsoft, has launched Shitshow Creative , a global collective of comedians, filmmakers, and designers helping mission-driven brands tell stories people actually want to watch.

Justin Kramm

Kramm's awards span from a 2005 Cannes Grand Prix Cyber Lion for Comeclean.com to a 2013 Cannes Bronze Film Lion for Logitech, along with Clio wins and One Show recognition. He was also the sole writer nominated for a Webby Award for Best Writing in Film and Video for Save Our Snowmen, competing against the entire writing staff of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Beyond awards, Kramm's work delivers measurable impact. His campaigns have generated over one million dollars in donations for the Living Seawall, driven a 60 percent sales increase for a Toyota vehicle launch, and produced a 70 percent spike in carbon credit sales for Cool Effect.

The agency currently works with the George Romero Foundation and clients in skincare, tech, luxury travel, fine art, and nonprofit fundraising.

"The line I keep coming back to is 'Turn LOL into ROI with no BS,'" Kramm said. "Big brands are using AI to cut costs. Small businesses are using it to finally invest in themselves for the first time. This industry has it backwards. Comedy, real storytelling, cultural instinct, that's what AI can't replace, and that's what we do."

Kramm sees brand-backed entertainment as the shift most companies are unprepared for. Every generation is now on their phone, and the brands that survive will need to become part of culture rather than borrow from it. His long-term vision for Shitshow Creative is a community-driven platform where fans watch, help create, and vote on what gets made next.

About Shitshow Creative

Shitshow Creative is a purpose-driven creative agency led by Cannes Grand Prix-winning creative director Justin Kramm. The agency serves brands in sports, sustainability, entertainment, and consumer products from its base in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Media Contact

Justin Kramm , Founder and Creative Director

justinkramm@gmail.com | 415.290.9075

