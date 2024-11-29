Canned Tuna Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 12.77 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 4.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, " Canned Tuna Market Size and Forecast,". This extensive report provides in-depth insights into the burgeoning canned tuna market, empowering industry leaders, suppliers, and key stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on this rapidly evolving industry.

LEWES, Del., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Canned Tuna Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 8.94 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.77 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The canned tuna market is witnessing robust growth driven by rising consumer demand for convenient, protein-rich foods and sustainability-focused innovations. With increased global awareness of health and environmental considerations, this market continues to attract significant attention from food manufacturers, suppliers, and investors.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Dynamics: Detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the canned tuna market.

Competitive Landscape: Insights into key players, their strategies, and innovations driving industry growth.

Regional Insights: Comprehensive assessment of market trends and growth projections across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.

Forecast Period Analysis: Market projections from 2024 to 2031, providing actionable intelligence for strategic decision-making.

Why This Report Matters to Industry Leaders?

Industry professionals will gain unparalleled insights into evolving consumer preferences, regulatory developments, and sustainable fishing practices impacting the canned tuna market. The report also dives deep into product innovation, packaging advancements, and distribution trends critical to maintaining a competitive edge.

Who Should Read This Report?

Food Manufacturers : Stay ahead with insights into emerging product innovations and demand patterns.

: Stay ahead with insights into emerging product innovations and demand patterns. Retailers & Distributors : Understand changing consumer preferences to optimize product offerings.

: Understand changing consumer preferences to optimize product offerings. Investors : Identify lucrative opportunities in a growing market segment.

: Identify lucrative opportunities in a growing market segment. Sustainability Advocates: Explore advancements in eco-friendly production and sourcing practices.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Canned Tuna Market Size"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, Star-Kist Co., Thai Union Group PCL, Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd., Chicken of the Sea International, Wild Planet Foods, Crown Prince, Inc., Century Pacific Food, Inc., MW Brands, Tri Marine International, HAGOROMO FOODS CORPORATION, A.E.C. CANNING CO, LTD., American Tuna, Fish4Ever Ltd. SEGMENTS COVERED Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analysts' working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Global Canned Tuna Market Overview

Growing Demand for Convenient and Nutrient-Rich Foods: The growing customer preference for ready-to-eat, high-protein foods is propelling the canned tuna market forward. Tuna, with its high protein and omega-3 fatty acid content, is consistent with the growing emphasis on healthy lives. This trend is driving up demand among health-conscious customers and foodservice providers alike. The convenience element also allows merchants and distributors to increase sales, which fuels market expansion.

Advancements in Sustainable Fishing Practices: Sustainability is altering the canned tuna market. With environmentally conscious consumers prioritising ethically sourced products, firms are implementing Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certifications and eco-labeling. These efforts not only correspond with increasing regulatory rules, but they also increase brand loyalty. The demand for sustainable fishing is pushing innovation across the supply chain, boosting investment and collaboration amongst important market actors.

Expanding Distribution Networks: The fast growth of online and offline distribution channels is transforming the canned tuna market. E-commerce platforms, in particular, are providing new ways for brands to reach a larger audience. Meanwhile, supermarkets and convenience stores are deliberately putting canned tuna in premium health food categories to increase exposure and sales. This accessibility helps firms appeal to various consumer interests globally, boosting market growth.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Raw material pricing variations, particularly for tuna fish, have a significant impact on the canned tuna market. Unpredictable fishing output and increased gasoline costs make pricing difficult for manufacturers. This unpredictability frequently leads to greater production costs, which squeeze profit margins. As a result, market actors are forced to pursue cost-cutting methods, which might impede innovation and product development.

Stringent Regulatory Frameworks: Compliance with tight fishing and food safety rules creates substantial challenges for the canned tuna market. Laws designed to avoid overfishing and preserve seafood quality standards necessitate significant investment in sustainable practices and certifications. Meeting these criteria can be costly for smaller market players, thereby limiting their market presence and impeding industry growth.

Rising Competition from Plant-Based Alternatives: The growing popularity of plant-based seafood substitutes presents a challenge to the canned tuna market. As customers seek sustainable and vegan protein sources, innovative plant-based products are entering the market, displacing traditional canned tuna. This shift in consumer tastes forces established brands to broaden their portfolios, stretching resources and potentially impeding core company growth.

Geographical Dominance

Because of high seafood consumption and established tuna processing sectors, the canned tuna market dominates Asia-Pacific and Europe. Asia-Pacific, led by Thailand and Indonesia, is a major exporter, while Europe, pushed by health-conscious customers, sees strong demand. This dominance improves supply chain efficiency and worldwide trade, but it also concentrates market dependent on certain regions, affecting resilience to regional economic or environmental disasters.

Key Players

The "Global Canned Tuna Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, Star-Kist Co., Thai Union Group PCL, Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd., Chicken of the Sea International, Wild Planet Foods, Crown Prince, Inc., Century Pacific Food, Inc., MW Brands, Tri Marine International, HAGOROMO FOODS CORPORATION, A.E.C. CANNING CO, LTD., American Tuna, Fish4Ever Ltd.

Global Canned Tuna Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the market into Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Canned Tuna Market, by Product Skipjack Yellowfin

Canned Tuna Market, by Distribution Channel Hypermarket & Supermarket Specialty Stores E-commerce

Canned Tuna Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis covers over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

