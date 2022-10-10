Canned Meat Market Growing to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth by 2029, Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has newly released expansive study titled "Global Canned Meat Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. This Canned Meat market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. These CAGR values play a key role in determining the costing and investment values or strategies. The Canned Meat report is a helpful resource which provides present as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2029. All the studies conducted to generate this report are based on large group sizes and that to at the global level. The report also contains detailed profiles of market's major manufacturers and importers who are leading the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global canned meat market will grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Canned meat products are made by hermetically sealing (preventing air from escaping or entering) the product in a container (usually tin-coated steel cans) and thermally processing it to kill spoilage microorganisms. Canned meat is a high-quality, protein-rich food that remains stable at room temperature and is extremely convenient. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of meat-based products. Whole muscles, meat stews, luncheon meat, sausages, sauces with meat pieces, and paste products are instances of canned meat products.

Canned meat is a high-quality, protein-rich food that remains stable at room temperature and is extremely convenient. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of meat-based products. Meat is a low-acid food that must be sterilized unless other precautions are taken. Most countries have specific food and hygiene regulations governing meat slaughter and processing, and these and the relevant regulatory bodies must be followed before any meat products are produced.

The majority of canned meats are 'commercially' sterilized, which means they have been processed to kill most microorganisms and their spores. They are of good quality and have proper labelling. However, the high investment costs of canned meat and its products are expected to restrain the market growth of canned meat during the forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the Canned Meat market are

JBS Foods,

Tyson Food Inc.,

Danish Crown A.M.B.A.,

Hormel Foods Corporation,

Oceans Secret,

China Kuyu,

Industrial Co. Ltd.,

Pronas,

Bejing Yuanyoung Hongxing Food Co. Ltd.,

Keystone Meats,

Wild Planted Foods,

Conagra Brands, Inc.,

Zwanenberg Food Group

Recent Development

In December 2021, Tyson Foods Inc. planned to spend more than $1.3 billion to increase automation in meat plants over the next three years. This will help the company grow and increase its production capacity

Opportunities for Key Players:

Growing preference for organic meat

Organic farming not only helps small farmers to get a fair price for their produce but it also benefits the environment by encouraging the growth of a number of natural varieties of food. Organic food contains no chemical pesticides and fertilizers and are grown naturally with the help of manure or compost. Organic food does not contains growth hormones or antibiotic residues, which therefore do not threaten a child's future.

Segmentation Covered: Canned Meat Market

The canned meat market is segmented into notable segments based on meat type, nature, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Meat Type

Poultry

Pork

Beef

Seafood

Goat (Mutton)

Lamb (Mutton)

Others

Nature

Conventional

Organic

Application

Horeca Industry

Household/Retail

Distribution Channel

Store-based retailing

Non-Store-Based Retailing/Online Retailers

Important Facts about This Market Report:

This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Key Industry Drivers

Growth in investments & collaborations in meat processing and canning business

The rising demand for different meat products leads to increasing investments and collaborations in the meat processing and canning market. Many of the investors have a number of approaches, such as joint venture, acquisition, new product launch, and acquisition, among others. For the meat canning market investments. Many meat companies choose to analyse from a sustainability perspective, considering the future scenario. Many companies use a range of water, climate, and land indicators to calculate their environmental and carbon footprints to inform their investment decisions. Moreover, companies are also tying up with various food research institutes for product development in the meat canning market size. Companies are investing in the meat market due to the increased popularity of healthy protein source meat products. Moreover, there has been a key understanding of the health benefits of various meat products arising from poultry, and so on.

As a result, companies are continuously acquiring, obtaining funding, and investing in new products, which is expected to propel market growth.

Preference for animal-based proteins over plant-based proteins

Adapting plant-based proteins as an alternative to meat proteins has increased allergies among some consumers. It disproportionately affects children, which considers for meat products to grow in the forecast period.

The allergies to vegan food products increase the risk of nutritional deficiencies that can cause severe effects on the health of individuals. The immunoglobulin-E-mediated food allergy rate has peaked, especially in high-income countries. The high amount of macro- and micro-nutrients present in legumes, pulses, and whole grains, among others, are one of the prime reasons that cause allergies and side effects such as bloating, nausea, and improper digestion. Due to growing allergies from the consumption of plant-based meat, consumers may tend and divert their attention back to conventional meat products due to various allergies associated with plant-based meat consumption. This is driving the market growth.

Canned Meat Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the canned meat market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico, Russia, Germany, U.K., France ,Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand, Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global canned meat market in terms of market share and market revenue. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing surge for canned meat in various industries and growing consumer demand from end users.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

