Cannabis Offers Patients Reprieve from Big Pharma Players

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big pharma has been under intense scrutiny after millions have claimed that the industry is out to seek profits instead of supporting the livelihoods of its patients. According to a study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Network, it was discovered that nearly half of the drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2005 and 2011 lacked any evidential health benefits, such as prolonging life or suppressing common symptoms. In addition, many consumers also believe that Big Pharma is simply looking to create maximum profit margins by upcharging the price of medicines. Consequently, many Americans have struggled to purchase medication that their lives depend on. According to the February 2019 KFF Health Tracking poll, 24% of people taking prescription drugs and 23% of seniors taking drugs find it difficult to afford their medications. Typically, the groups that pay more than USD 100 per month for their medication or are saddled with fair-to-poor health conditions seem to have the most trouble. And while Big Pharma has faced immense pressure from society, the cannabis industry has emerged as a viable solution to some traditional medications. In recent years, researchers have praised cannabis by acknowledging its therapeutic benefits and ability to treat adverse effects associated with severe conditions such as cancer, Alzheimer's Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, AIDS, and epilepsy. Moreover, researchers have also noted that cannabis does not cause major life-threatening side effects like traditional drugs tend to do. Now, for instance, in the U.S., more than half the country has already moved to adopt medical cannabis as an economic and medical alternative to traditionally prescribed medications. Nevertheless, cannabis still remains federally illegal, though health agencies have noted that more clinical trials are required in order to fully understand the efficacy of the plant. And according to data compiled by MarketsandMarkets, the global cannabis market was valued at USD 10.3 Billion in 2018. By 2023, the market is expected to reach USD 39.4 Billion, expanding at a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period. Jetblack Corp. (OTC: JTBK), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF) (TSX: TGOD), MariMed Inc. (OTC: MRMD), Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH), Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTC: LHSIF) (CSE: LHS).

Even though researchers have shone a new light on cannabis, the plant is still federally illegal in most countries around the world. Instead, CBD has become much more popular and well-known because it does not cause the psychoactive effects many associate with cannabis. In a survey conducted by HelloMD and Brightfield Group, approximately 60% out of 2,400 patients said that CBD was more effective than their prescription medicines. Meanwhile, 75% of the respondents said that CBD was much more effective than traditional over-the-counter medications. For instance, anti-inflammatory medication Celebrex has a plethora of side effects such as the increased risk of heart attack or stroke, serious or fatal bleeding from the stomach and intestines, stomach and abdominal pain, and vomiting, according to the Green Entrepreneur. On the other hand, Green Entrepreneur noted that CBD also has anti-inflammatory effects and that it does not carry any of Celebrex's side effects. In the worst-case scenarios, CBD may cause minor complications such as nausea and fatigue. In comparison to costs, CBD is also much cheaper than prescription medicines. And in the context of Celebrex, the medication costs roughly USD 203.00 to USD 241.00 for a 30-day supply, depending on the patient's insurer and provider. However, a 30-day supply of CBD products ranging anywhere from 750mg to 1,500mg can easily cost under USD 100.00, whether it comes in edible or extract forms. Furthermore, CBD products such as full-spectrum oils also provide additional properties such as essential nutrients. In all, full-spectrum CBD provides consumers with protein, fiber, and essential fatty acids. The oil also contains all 20 amino acids, including the nine essential amino acids that the human body processes on its own. Additionally, the full-spectrum oil contains vitamins A, C, E, and B complex. Yet despite extensive research, the FDA has only approved one cannabis-based drug, Epidolex, which is used to treat epilepsy. Nevertheless, thousands of retailers and ecommerce platforms had began to sell CBD products after the passage of the U.S. Farm Bill in 2018. And the remarkable progress the CBD industry has made in the past several years highlights that the cannabis compound has the potential to become the next up and coming medication or even simply a health and wellness products. "Ever-increasing awareness of the benefits of CBD will lead to an upsurge in the demand for CBD oil in beverages and food. This growing cognizance is expected to help propel the industry forward," said Abraham Villegas, Founder of The Medical Cannabis Community. "As the benefits of CBD become more widely published and accepted, funding for research and development will increase as well."

Jetblack Corp. (OTC: JTBK) reported today, "more in depth details on their 'first of its kind' wellness product in formulation. As a background, the recent identification of cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2 receptors and their endogenous lipid ligands has started an exponential growth of studies exploring the endocannabinoid system and its regulatory functions concerning health and disease.

In the past decade, the endocannabinoid system has been implicated in a vast number of physiological functions, both in the central and peripheral nervous systems and in peripheral organs. More importantly, regulating the activity of the endocannabinoid system turned out to hold therapeutic promise in a vast range of disparate diseases and pathological conditions.

Jetblack Corp. has been formulating a product which helps flush or cleanse the endocannabinoid system and CB1 and CB2 receptors to make marijuana and its cannabinoids more effective. The more a person smokes or ingests marijuana, there becomes a diminishing rate of effectiveness compared to an individual who consumes cannabis less regularly. If an individual is a regular consumer of marijuana, the effects are much milder and less effective than someone who ingests less regularly. Often heavy users complain about never getting "high", barely feeling anything, or needing concentrates to get the desired effects. At a certain point for the regular user, even the concentrates will have little effect. In comparison to a user who consumes cannabis less regularly, will feel much greater effects of the cannabis once consumed.

According to New Frontier Data. In 2017, statistics have shown roughly 12% of the adult population in the US consume marijuana daily, while 11% of the adult population uses it weekly. In 2018, overall sales of legal marijuana in the US was greater than 9 billion dollars.

JTBK's product helps flush the endocannabinoid system and receptors so that a regular user can use less marijuana and be acutely more effective for the goals they would like to achieve. Potentially this will save the consumer money by using less marijuana products, have greater effectiveness for their desired effect, along with less unwanted side effects that marijuana gives by consuming less cannabis. A marijuana medical patient may also benefit greatly from this product by making the marijuana much more effective for relief of their conditions.

For someone that is looking to stop consuming cannabis for whatever reason, this product may also help to clear your system for 'weening off' of the cannabis. Sometimes heavy users will have some unwanted side effects from suddenly stopping consumption. Some individuals may suffer a loss of appetite from suddenly stopping consumption. Along with, irritability and a restless sleep to name a few. Often a regular user who stops consumption for 2 weeks may still up to 500 nanograms or more in their system. Sometimes a regular user will need up to 60 days to clear their system completely. Our product may help clean out the system much faster, which will give less side effects to the individual in the 'weening' process.

The endocannabiniod system is still being studied, and research is in its infancy. The company believes this product may also benefit non-cannabis users as well, as we know now the endocannabinoid system plays an important role in our health. 'This is why we have stated this is a wellness product from the beginning. We are look forward to put the final touches on the formulation, begin test trials, along with manufacturing and production.' explained the CEO of Jetblack Corp. Daniel A. Goldin."

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) (TSX: TGOD) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. recently announced that it had completed its inaugural shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store, marking the Company's entrance into Canada's recreational market. Ontario consumers will soon be able to experience TGOD's acclaimed Unite Organic dried flower, the Company's high THC signature strain. "We are thrilled to introduce Unite Organic dried flower to Ontario adult consumers. Launched earlier this year with our Grower's Circle, Unite Organic was highly praised by medical patients. Our small pilot confirmed that market demand for premium certified organic cannabis exceeds available supply," commented Brian Athaide, Chief Executive Officer of TGOD. "Today's milestone gets us one step closer to achieving our vision of becoming the world's leading brand for premium certified organic cannabis in both medical and recreational segments. We look forward to continuing to expand our distribution network as we ramp up production in the months ahead."

MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD), a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. MariMed Inc. recently announced that on November 7th, 2019, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) approved ARL Healthcare to commence operations at its Cultivation and Production facility in New Bedford and its Dispensary in Middleborough. These facilities have been fully completed and preliminarily approved to open. State-approved staff has been hired. Operations in New Bedford will commence immediately and at its Middleborough Dispensary under its new retail brand "Panacea™ Wellness" in the next few weeks. ARL Healthcare Inc., a wholly-owned MariMed entity, holds these licenses and two additional dispensary licenses in Massachusetts that it plans to open in the next year. "We are delighted to have been approved to open our cannabis operations in Massachusetts," noted Tim Shaw MariMed Chief Operating Officer, who has led the Massachusetts licensing process. "We will now introduce our proprietary genetics and strains under our flower brand Nature's Heritage™ into the emerging Massachusetts marketplace, as well as our own infused product brands Betty's Eddies™ and Kalm Fusion™, and our licensed brands, The Healer, Binske, Tikun Olam, and Tropizen."

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH) is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products, with strategic initiatives focused on differentiated, value-added product development for medical and adult-use customers supported by novel intellectual property, large-scale cultivation, extraction, and softgel encapsulation, as well as unique marketing and distribution channels. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. recently shipped 9,960 40-ml units of its SYNC 25 CBD oil to Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Emerald-branded Indica-dominant CBD oil offers consumers a smoke-free product alternative. "CBD oil has become an increasingly popular product on the market today, and our cannabis-derived SYNC 25 is an example of the high-quality products that consumers can expect from Emerald," said Dr. Avtar Dhillon, President and Executive Chairman of Emerald. "With our range of expertise in the research and development of science-driven products, we will continue to expand our product portfolio and meet consumer demand."

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCQX: LHSIF) (CSE: LHS) is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty Health Sciences Inc. recently announced that it will open its 19th and largest Florida dispensary in Pensacola, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health. Located at 7152 North Davis Highway Pensacola, FL., the new dispensary will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The new 6,434 square foot store includes a spacious retail and reception area, along with two private consultation rooms and a large waiting room. As with all of Liberty's dispensaries, locally inspired wall-art will be featured throughout the store on a rotating basis. "We are excited to deliver on our continuing commitment to improve the quality of our patients' lives by providing access to our premium cannabis products right here in the beautiful and historic heart of Pensacola," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Our patients in the panhandle will now have two locations in the most western region in the Florida Panhandle. Our new dispensary sits in one of the busiest corridors in Pensacola, where our patients can enjoy the accessibility and convenience of this beautiful location."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete.

FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Jetblack Corp. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated three thousand dollars by meridian ventures. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com





SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com