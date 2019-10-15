Cannabis 2.0: Canada Set to Legalize CBD Topicals and Beverages October 17, 2019

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next three days, Canada will legalize CBD all over again. Just a year after legalizing dried cannabis flower, oils, and sprays, Canada will now legalize edibles, beverages, and topicals this Thursday, October 17, potentially creating sizable opportunity for growth. Interesting to note, according to analysts at Deloitte, up to 60% of Canadians would use cannabis edible products. That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA), Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI), and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced the appointment of Amber Allen as Head of Sales for Yield Growth's North American retail distribution. Ms. Allen is a seasoned and savvy sales broker bringing decades of experience working with distributors to grow a multitude of brands in the skincare, edible mushrooms and other wellness spaces, including Lavido Skin Care, Love Chock, My Matcha Life, Four Sigmatic, Sun Warrior, Mikei Red Reishi, Thursday Plantation and Kosmea Skin Care. As part of the Yield Growth team, Amber will be tasked with refining the company's sales strategy to maximize sales in Canada and the USA with new and existing accounts, leveraging her expansive and long-standing relationships with skincare and wellness retail distributors cultivated over 15 years in the profession. "Amber's qualifications in selling wellness products for both skin care lines and edible mushroom brands make her an ideal candidate to build out our North American retail presence," says Penny White, CEO of Yield Growth. "Amber's experience in building out the sales platform for North American brands is particularly interesting as we prepare to launch out wild edible mushroom brand through our subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs." Amber Allen is the founder of Amber Naturally, a boutique creative firm specializing in sales consulting, social media, content marketing, design, and marketing for natural health and wellness brands. She began her career over fifteen years ago as a personal trainer and nutritionist in Vancouver British Columbia, before parlaying her passion for natural healing into her studies of herbalism and wellness.

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA) will release results for the first quarter and three months ended August 31, 2019 on October 15, 2019 before market open. Aphria executives will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 am ET. To listen to the live call, dial (888) 231-8191 from Canada and the U.S. or (647) 427-7450 from International locations and use the passcode 6099303. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through October 29, 2019.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (CSE:CWEB)(OTCQX:CWBHF) and Nielsen just announced an analytic relationship between the world's leading CBD brand with the world's leading market intelligence company. Together, Nielsen and Charlotte's Web will help guide the U.S. retail market for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies through the evolution of the CBD space. Mirroring the changing tide happening across the U.S. retail and CPG industry, this new relationship marks an open and symbiotic relationship that is forming between the emerging CBD industry and the U.S. retail and manufacturing community. Charlotte's Web is an industry pioneer and the market leader of hemp-CBD extract products. Leveraging its deep product knowledge and category vision, this new relationship will provide unprecedented visibility into market-leading trends, highlighting segments, brands and products that are resonating with consumers in the CBD market. This alliance will also provide insight into consumer attitudes, product preferences, use occasions and future intent tied to consumer interaction points within CPG categories which will help establish Charlotte's Web as thought leaders and category captains of the hemp CBD category. Collectively, this powerful suite of information will enable U.S. CPG manufacturers and retailers to more easily measure and predict the impact of hemp CBD on the CPG industry and strategize accordingly. The announcement with Charlotte's Web comes as Nielsen steadily develops a full suite of cannabis measurement capabilities, inclusive of strategic alliances such as the one with Headset, the leading data and analytics service provider measuring and analyzing the legal Cannabis dispensary channel.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSXV:OGI)(NASDAQ:OGI) just announced the Company was recognized at the Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium Awards of Excellence ceremony in Toronto on October 9. Organigram was honored with an Outstanding Member Contribution Award for delivering exemplary support to the EMC over the course of the Company's membership. The award, accepted by Organigram Senior Vice President of Operational Services, Jeff Purcell, recognizes organizations which demonstrate outstanding achievement in manufacturing. "Producing high-quality cannabis in a state-of-the-art indoor environment, Organigram operates in an interesting cross-section of horticulture, consumer packaged goods and manufacturing," Purcell said. "We are very proud to accept this award and support EMC, a group that sets the standard for manufacturing excellence in Canada." Organigram was additionally nominated as a finalist in the awards' Outstanding Manufacturer category.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce on November 5th, 2019 its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30th, 2019. GW will also host a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. Conference call information will be provided in the financial results press release. A replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website shortly after the call.

