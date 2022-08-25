Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Size to Surpass USD 8.96 Billion with Growing CAGR of 15.50% by 2029

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The comprehensive industry research on "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market" published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market report is very reliable as all the data and the information regarding the industry is collected via genuine sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines. The market report defines CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2022 - 2029 for the market. Besides this, it categorizes the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type and application, and also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's five forces model for the market has also been included in the winning Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market report. This report has several aspects of marketing research and analysis which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. An international Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market analysis report offers all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market which was valued at USD 2.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 8.96 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cannabidiol-cbd-infused-beverages-market&PNW/25Aug2022

Cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages containing cannabinoid drugs derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant. These medications are primarily classified as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) (CBD). CBD-infused beverages are widely used to treat insomnia, inflammation, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and hyperemesis, among other things.

The industry's interest in CBD-based products has skyrocketed as a result of the general public's efforts to legalise marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes. As a result of their non-psychotropic effects, cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages have gained popularity among consumers. The growing range of medicinal applications for cannabidiol (CBD), such as neurological disorders, psychiatric disorders, and cancer therapeutics, is a key driver of the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market's evolution.

Some of the major players operating in the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market are:

Canopy Growth Corporation ( Canada )

) The Cronos Group ( Canada )

) Tilray. (US)

Hexo ( Canada )

) CannTrust ( Canada )

) Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( Canada )

) GW Pharmaceuticals plc. (UK)

VIVO Cannabis Inc. ( Canada )

) Alkaline88, (US)

NewAge Inc. (US)

Cannara. ( Canada )

) Dixie Brands (US)

(US) KANNAWAY LLC. (US)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc ( Canada )

) CANNABIS Aphria ( Canada )

) CURA CS, LLC. (US)

KAZMIRA (US)

Curaleaf (US)

CannazALL (US)

Recent Development

Canopy Growth, one of the world's largest cannabis companies, announced in June 2021 that it had completed the acquisition of The Supreme Cannabis Company and had acquired 100 percent of Supreme's issued and outstanding common shares.

that it had completed the acquisition of The Supreme Cannabis Company and had acquired 100 percent of Supreme's issued and outstanding common shares. STADA Arzneimittel AG, one of Germany's largest pharmaceutical firms, will enter the medical cannabis space in March 2021 with an agreement with Canadian firm MediPharm Labs for the launch of two flower products, with six more to follow

largest pharmaceutical firms, will enter the medical cannabis space in with an agreement with Canadian firm MediPharm Labs for the launch of two flower products, with six more to follow TCV Sciences, Inc. announced the release of PLUSCBDTM calm and sleep gummies in May 2021 , two flavorful gummies that support healthy stress responses and sleep cycles for people returning to their normal routines.

, two flavorful gummies that support healthy stress responses and sleep cycles for people returning to their normal routines. Pfizer Inc. and GSK merged their respective consumer healthcare businesses in 2019 to form GSK Consumer Healthcare, a global consumer healthcare joint venture.

Get Latest 350 Pages Edition of Market Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-cannabidiol-cbd-infused-beverages-market?PNW/25Aug2022

Opportunity

CBD products, are gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional analgesics like ibuprofen, aspirin, and others. CBD has been discovered to have powerful anti-anxiety and anti-depressant properties. Furthermore, it has been shown to increase neurogenesis (brain cell growth) in key areas of the brain associated with anxiety and depression. All of these factors will play a significant role in driving market growth in the coming years. Similarly, ongoing research into the development and production of healthier forms of cannabis and it's by products will create new opportunities for the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market during the forecast period.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Rising legalisation of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes

The increasing legalisation of cannabis for a variety of medical and recreational purposes, particularly across borders, is increasing demand for cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the numerous benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) in treating inflammation, relieving pain, improving sleep quality, and stress management is propelling market growth.

The rising prevalence of neurological and psychiatric disorders among population

The rising prevalence of several respiratory ailments caused by cannabis smoking has resulted in a shift in consumer preference for CBD-infused food products, such as cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of various neurological and psychiatric disorders is driving the adoption of cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages due to their non-psychotropic properties, which eliminate the risk of drug-induced sensations among consumers Furthermore, potential CBD beverage customers are more willing to spend money on legal CBD products, which is positively impacting the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market growth rate.

To View Detailed Report Analysis, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cannabidiol-cbd-infused-beverages-market?PNW/25Aug2022

Restraints

Most CBD products are not FDA-approved because their strengths and purity can vary between brands and even within the same brand, potentially resulting in less-than-desired positive outcomes. As a result, their use is restricted in a number of countries.

This cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages is gaining growth because of the high demand and increasing legalization of cannabis along with consumer's preference. Also the rise in awareness of consumers on the wellness of the products and an increase number of health-conscious consumers are also expected to fuel the demand of the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Whereas, the stringent regulation and lengthy approval process for CBD products are expected to hinder the growth of the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market in the aforementioned forecast period.

Now the question is which are the other regions that cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverages market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated large growth in Asia-Pacific due to the easy availability of raw material.

Scope of this Report:

This report segments the global Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

Market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, and acquisitions.

Segmentation: Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market

Product Type

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

CBD type

Marijuana-Derived

Hemp-Derived

Synthetic

Grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Food grade

Distribution channel

Storefront Dispensaries

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Here, the competition in the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies. Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Soluble Fiber Market.

As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Soluble Fiber Market. Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America , Europe , China , India , Japan , and the MEA.

In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as , , , , , and the MEA. Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market.

This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market. Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Beverages Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period. Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

Want a Sneak Peek into the Market Access the "TOC" @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cannabidiol-cbd-infused-beverages-market&PNW/25Aug2022

Browse Trending Reports By DBMR

Hemp Oil Market By Product Type (CBD Oil, Hemp Essential Oil and Hemp Seed Oil), Application (Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Industrial Uses and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hemp-oil-market

Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market, By Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Type (Oil, Creams and Moisturizers, Masks and Serums, Cleansers, Others), Application (Mass Market, Smoke Shops, E-commerce, others), Distribution (Online Sales, Offline Sales) – Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cbd-skin-care-market

Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market, By Source Type (Hemp, Marijuana), Application (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Others), https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cbd-edibles-market

Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market, By Source Type (Hemp, Marijuana), Extract Type (Full Spectrum Extracts, Cannabis Isolates), Extraction Method (Solvent Based, Non-Solvent Based), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), End Use (Medical, Personal use, Pharmaceutical, Wellness) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cbd-oil-extract-market

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market, By Source (Hemp and Marijuana), Grade (Food Grade and Therapeutics Grade), Nature (Organic and Inorganic), Application (Tincture, Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Topicals, Dietary Supplements And Others), Product Type (CBD Oil, CBD Concentrates, CBD Isolates and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cannabidiol-market

CBD Infused Snacks Market, By Source (Marijuana, Hemp), Product (Gummies, Bars, Cookies, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Discount Stores, Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Food and Drink Specialty Stores, Independent Small Groceries, E-Retailers) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cbd-infused-snacks-market

CBD Nutraceuticals Market, By Product Type (CBD Tinctures, Capsules & Soft gels, CBD Gummies, Others), Sales Channel (Retail Stores, Online, Pharmacies) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cbd-nutraceuticals-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research