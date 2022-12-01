Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market to Record Rapid Growth with CAGR of 41.7% by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market By Product (Full spectrum CBD, Broad-spectrum CBD, CBD isolate, Water Dispersible CBD Powder, Others), Origin(Natural, Synthetic), Indication (Alzheimer's Disease, Autism, Cancer, Chronic Pain, Epilepsy, Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis, Schizophrenia, Others), End-Users (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research Institutes, Others))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030".

According to company's newly published research report, the global Cannabidiol (CBD) API market is predicted to register a promising CAGR of 41.7% between 2022 and 2030. The major prominent players operating in the market are Recipharm, brains bioceutical, Purisys, DSM, Bedrocan, CBD API, Vantage Hemp, Eurofins, Farmakem d.o.o., Kare Chemical Technologies Inc., CBDepot s.r.o, BIOVECTRA Inc., EndoPure, Biosyyd, UAB, KD Pharma Group, Folium Biosciences, Kinetochem, Colombian Golden, Averix Bio, LLC, Veranova, KND Labs, Jordan Process, GVB Biopharma, and Other vital players.

CBD, often known as cannabidiol, is the second most prevalent active component in cannabis (marijuana). CBD, an essential element of medical marijuana, is extracted directly from the hemp plant, a relative of marijuana, or synthesised in a laboratory. CBD, one of the hundreds of components found in marijuana, does not generate a "high" by itself. In accordance with research by the World Health Organization, "CBD has no psychoactive or habit-forming effects in humans. There are now no indications that the consumption of pure CBD poses any risks to public health." CBD has been recommended for a range of health conditions. Still, the best scientific evidence is for its efficacy in treating some of the worst childhood epilepsy disorders, such as Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), which often do not respond to anticonvulsant drugs. Several neurological illnesses have been the subject of cannabidiol research. However, the findings have not been verified to establish such uses in clinical practice. The FDA issued an advisory warning in October 2019 that the effects of CBD during pregnancy or nursing are unknown, indicating that CBD's safety, dosages, interactions with other medications or foods, and side effects are not clinically established and may constitute a risk to the mother and newborn. In a number of studies, CBD was able to lower the frequency of seizures and, in some circumstances, halt them entirely. Epidiolex, containing CBD, is the first FDA-approved drug produced from cannabis for these disorders.

Demand for CBD for health and wellness is expected to drive the market growth. CBD relieves anxiety, seizures, and pain. Cannabidiol, the cannabinoid most widely utilised for therapeutic purposes, is in high demand for health and wellness due to its lack of psychoactive effects. The growing acceptance and use of products due to regulatory approvals are also expected to boost CBD-infused product production. CBD as an API will also benefit from government financing for therapeutic research and partnerships with major market players. A boost in hoarding events by pharmacies, exclusive agreements between companies and retail pharmacies, and a rise in the number of patients opting for CBD treatment is anticipated to create substantial prospects for market participants in the CBD market.

The FDA is cautiously authorising CBD-derived drugs due to the sensitivity of CBD as a medicinal chemical ingredient. Delays in approvals will negatively impact the CBD API market. This market's high price is the greatest obstacle for them. Due to their medical benefits and extensive research requirements, the majority of people cannot afford them. This impedes the expansion of CBD businesses.

The Key developments

In May 2022 , GVB Biopharma was acquired by the 22nd Century Group. This Platform Enables Rapid Expansion of the Hemp/Cannabis Franchise. Additionally, the transaction is immediately accretive, will result in doubling the company's total revenue, and will add significant commercial scale to the existing hemp/cannabis franchise.

In Feb 2022 , Averix Bio announced the submission of a Drug Master File (DMF) for cannabidiol (CBD) isolation to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The application (DMF 036798) demonstrates Averix Bio's dedication to providing clinical trials and the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, nutraceutical, and veterinary markets with the highest quality components.

In June 2021 , DSM and Brains Bioceutical formed an exclusive global cooperation to harness the medicinal potential of cannabis during the earliest stages of drug development. The relationship expands DSM's capabilities as a purpose-driven innovation partner in the pharmaceutical market, establishing a platform to enable agile early-stage medication development to unlock and deliver cannabinoid-based solutions that improve global patient health. DSM and Brains Bioceutical is ideally positioned to lead the development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products utilising Brains' EU-GMP active pharmaceutical ingredients.

In Oct 2019 , Purisys and Botanix signed an API supply agreement, according to Botanix. With the new deal, Botanix's growing demand for synthetic cannabidiol will be met, as well as future commercial supplies.

Market Segments

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Full spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD

CBD isolate

Water Dispersible CBD Powder

Others

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market, by Origin, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Natural

Synthetic

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market, by Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Alzheimer's Disease

Autism

Cancer

Chronic Pain

Epilepsy

Migraine

Multiple Sclerosis

Schizophrenia

Others

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Research Institutes

Others

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Afric

North America Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Cannabidiol (CBD) API Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

