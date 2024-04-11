CANGO Mobility and MiTAC Announce Collaboration to Transform Fleet Management with Integrated Video Telematics and CANbus Data Insight

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CANGO Mobility, a leading provider of advanced vehicle telematics solutions, and MiTAC Digital Tehnology Corp. (MDT), a pioneer in Automative technology, are thrilled to announce their strategic collaboration to deliver cutting-edge video telematics solutions for fleet managers worldwide.

MDT's Connected Dashcam – the MioEYE K Series offers an all-in-one connected fleet camera solution, empowering fleet managers with forward-thinking video telematics capabilities. With a focus on enhancing safety, efficiency, and productivity, MDT's solution seamlessly integrates with CANGO's Canbus library, unlocking a wealth of vehicle data insights that drive operational excellence.

Explore the benefits of utilizing Video telematics data with CANlib; Uncover the insights that lead to excellence.

CANGO's Canbus library enables fleet managers to access a wide array of vehicle data, providing critical insights into vehicle performance and driver behavior. By making use of this dataset fleet managers can enhance fuel efficiency monitor vehicle status and improve fleet management practices. Some key data points included in CANGOs dataset are odometer readings, vehicle performance metrics, fuel details, state of charge (SOC) state of health (SOH) operating hours and more, including extra features and applications for smart mobility.

Additionally, integrated with big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, MDT's connected dashcam recorder offers recording from up to seven channels, it allows the capture of specific events such as turns, ignition status, and more, providing a holistic view of fleet operations in real-time. The MioEYE K Series also provides an open API and SDK, allowing customers to easily integrate it into various platforms based on their needs and application scenarios. The Recorded data can be synchronized and stored either locally on an SD card or in the cloud, offering additional data security and reliability. Users have the flexibility to choose between local storage or cloud backup based on their preferences.

Expending Connectivity Across Different Vehicle Types

The partnership between CANGO and MiTAC broadens connectivity to encompass a variety of vehicle types such as Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Vans and pick ups, Trucks, Construction equipment, Mining machinery, Agricultural vehicles, Buses and Coaches Passenger Cars well as an extensive range of Electric vehicles (EVs) Hybrid models and Fuel Cell powered vehicles.

Statements from CANGO and MITAC Representatives

"We are thrilled to join forces with MiTAC in delivering cutting edge video telematics solutions that empower fleet managers to make decisions based on data," said Puiu Dumitru, CEO of CANGO. "By combining MiTAC's dashcam technology with CANGO's comprehensive vehicle data insights, we are revolutionizing fleet management practices globally."

"We have a strong belief in the collaboration between MDT and CANGO. Through this partnership, we aim to deliver a robust and highly integrated solution for the fleet management market. This initiative represents a forward-thinking approach to global expansion," said Steve Chang, President of MDT.

About CANGO

CANGO Mobility is a leading provider of advanced vehicle telematics solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to optimize fleet management practices. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, CANGO is dedicated to empowering businesses with actionable insights that drive operational excellence. (www.cangomobility.com)

About MiTAC Digital Technology

MiTAC Digital Technology (MDT) is a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (MHC, TWSE: 3706). Focused on automotive electronics and the AIoT industry, MDT has been winning leading international design awards and earning praise from numerous media outlets for its brands including Mio, Magellan, and Navman in consumer and specialty markets. This recognition is attributed to MDT's comprehensive automotive-grade ODM design and manufacturing experience, as well as its excellent R&D, integration, and testing capabilities.

Addressing the increasing demands for safety, alarm systems, and monitoring due to technological advancements, MDT provides cutting-edge driver assistance designs combined with dashboard recording and AI technology. Through this, MDT is accumulating differentiation capacity and enhancing its enterprise value positioning by meeting the professional requirements of vehicle devices and establishing itself as a key player in the connected car and automotive electronics industry ecosystem.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2384458/CANGO_Mobility_MiTAC_Collaboration.jpg