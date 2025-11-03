Cango Inc. Announces October 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company") today published its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for October 2025.

Bitcoin Mining Production and Mining Operations Update for October 2025

Metric October 2025 1 September 2025 1 Number of Bitcoin produced 602.6 616.6 Average number of Bitcoin produced per day 19.44 20.55 Total number of Bitcoin held 2 6412.6 5,810.0 Deployed hashrate 50 EH/s 50 EH/s Average operating hashrate 3 46.09 EH/s 44.85 EH/s

1. Unaudited, estimated. 2. As of month-end. 3. Average over the month. Note: Cango holds Bitcoin for the long term and does not currently intend to sell any of its Bitcoin holdings.

Paul Yu, CEO and Director of Cango, commented, "In October, we increased our average operating hashrate to over 90%, while our Bitcoin holdings surpassed the 6,000 BTC milestone, reaching a total of just over 6,400 BTC by month-end. These achievements highlight the operational maturity we have attained as we near the one-year mark of our strategic transformation. In October, we announced the termination of our ADR program and the planned direct listing of our ordinary shares on the NYSE, which we expect to complete in November. This further reinforces our commitment to operating as a U.S.-centric organization. We believe these operational and financial milestones put us in a strong position to capture value from emerging opportunities in energy and AI going forward."

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is primarily engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, with operations strategically deployed across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa. The Company entered the crypto asset space in November 2024, driven by advancements in blockchain technology, the growing adoption of digital assets, and its commitment to diversifying its business portfolio. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com, making it easier for global customers to access high-quality vehicle inventory from China. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Juliet YE, Head of Communications

Cango Inc.

Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Christensen Advisory

Tel: +852 2117 0861

Email: cango@christensencomms.com

