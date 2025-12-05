Cango Inc. Announces November 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company") today published its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for November 2025.

Bitcoin Mining Production and Mining Operations Update for November 2025

Metric November 2025 [1] October 2025 [1] Number of Bitcoin produced 546.7 602.6 Average number of Bitcoin produced per day 18.22 19.44 Total number of Bitcoin held [2] 6,959.3 6,412.6 Deployed hashrate 50 EH/s 50 EH/s Average operating hashrate [3] 44.38 EH/s 46.09 EH/s

Unaudited, estimated. As of month-end. Average over the month.

Note: Cango holds Bitcoin for the long term and does not currently intend to sell any of its Bitcoin holdings.

Paul Yu, CEO and Director of Cango, commented, "November marked the one-year milestone of our strategic transformation, and it was a month that demonstrated both our progress and our direction. Since expanding our deployed hashrate from 32 EH/s to 50 EH/s earlier this year, we have steadily optimized our operations to achieve average operating hashrate levels of around 90%, and closed the month with 6,959.3 BTC in holdings. We also completed our transition to the New York Stock Exchange following the termination of our ADR program, allowing for direct share ownership and opening a new chapter of visibility and alignment in the U.S. market. These achievements strengthen our foundation and advance our long-term vision to evolve from a leading Bitcoin miner into a global, distributed AI compute network powered by green energy."

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is primarily engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, with operations strategically deployed across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa. The Company entered the crypto asset space in November 2024, driven by advancements in blockchain technology, the growing adoption of digital assets, and its commitment to diversifying its business portfolio. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com, making it easier for global customers to access high-quality vehicle inventory from China. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

