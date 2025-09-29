Candyspace launch first Optimizely SaaS site in EMEA for CFM International

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital product agency and Optimizely Gold partner, Candyspace, announcing the launch of the new CFM International website - cfmaeroengines.com - marking the first commercial implementation in EMEA of Optimizely's SaaS-based, headless Content Management System (CMS).

Developed in collaboration with Optimizely, the new site harnesses the advanced features of the platform and positions CFM International at the forefront of digital transformation in the aerospace manufacturing sector.

Leading the way with Optimizely's SaaS CMS

CFM International (CFM) - one of the world's largest commercial aircraft engine manufacturers - selected Candyspace as its digital partner to redesign and rebuild its website on the new SaaS version of Optimizely's CMS.

Candyspace has deep expertise in headless and microservice technologies and as an Optimizely Gold partner, were perfectly positioned to replatform CFM's website to a headless, SaaS solution, overcoming issues with legacy technologies and delivering a fast and performant platform to support the company's future plans.

The Optimizely SaaS platform was selected for its strengths in several key areas:

Flexible, future-ready architecture

Optimizely's SaaS CMS is a headless CMS platform where the back-end content management is separated from the front-end experience. Partnering with Vercel for best-in-class front-end hosting, CFM's site now has lightning-fast performance and provides front-end freedom for developers to support beautiful and seamless front-end experiences.

Easy to use content editor experience

Unlike other headless CMS platforms in the market, Optimizely SaaS CMS provides a first-class content editor experience for marketers. The Optimizely Visual Builder and interactive live preview creates a marketer-friendly, WYSIWYG content editing experience. CFM's marketing team is now able to craft engaging experiences without developer involvement, while improving content creation efficiencies and accelerating its speed to market.

Scalable and secure

Designed for enterprise scalability, the Optimizely SaaS CMS platform is set up for growth and scalability. Optimizely Graph supports fast omnichannel content delivery across channels, and automatic scaling and upgrades improves security and reduces the maintenance burden on developers.

CFM: A model of digital transformation

The new cfmaeroengines.com site highlights rich interactive experiences, real-time updates, and advanced data-driven storytelling. Over 250,000 annual visitors now enjoy responsive UX, intuitive event booking, and seamless news integration across devices.

Candyspace: The force behind the build

As a Gold Optimizely Partner, Candyspace brought unmatched product strategy, UX expertise, and technical craftsmanship to this project. Candyspace served as strategic and technical lead for the project.

Tom Thorne, CEO at Candyspace, said:

"This launch marks a major milestone - the first rollout of Optimizely's SaaS CMS outside of North America to launch. We're proud that CFM International is benefitting from a platform built for speed, performance, and agility."

Optimizely: Redefining CMS for modern enterprises

Optimizely continues to be the leader in the digital experience space, recognised in numerous analyst reports for its architectural flexibility, headless capabilities, and tightly integrated personalisation and experimentation suite.

The new SaaS solution empowers marketing teams with creative independence, reduces technical overheads, and accents DevOps agility - a shift noted at its launch in July 2024 .

"Optimizely CMS was built with marketers in mind - giving them the freedom to move fast with tools like Visual Builder and AI-assisted workflows, while still delivering the scale enterprises need," said Nazanin Ramezani, VP of Product, CMS at Optimizely. "It's exciting to see CFM and Candyspace lead the way in Europe with a site that shows what modern digital experiences should look like."

What's next?

Candyspace and Optimizely continue to collaborate on bringing SaaS and headless CMS innovations to leading global brands, guiding content modernisation, experimentation programmes, and personalised digital experiences across industries.

About CFM

CFM International, a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, is one of the world's leading aero-engine manufacturers, with more than 50,000 engines delivered to airlines across the globe.

About Candyspace

A full-stack digital product agency and Gold Optimizely Partner, Candyspace specialise in designing, building and optimising websites, mobile apps and ecommerce platforms for ambitious organisations investing in growth and digital transformation

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality.

