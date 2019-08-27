Candy Crush Friends Saga Launches New Hungry Yeti Augmented Reality Feature Exclusive To Samsung Galaxy Devices

The mode stars Yeti, one of the main characters in Candy Crush Friends Saga who is treasured as an enormously strong, lovable lunkhead by fans. By feeding Yeti cookies and satisfying his enormous appetite, players can earn a daily gift that can help them go further when switching and matching candies in the main game. Players simply point their device at a flat surface to open a portal and see Yeti come to life in-room. Players with a Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ can also shake their S Pen to activate the Yeti dance, a feature that is exclusive to the new device.

"We're so excited to bring the rich world of Candy Crush Friends Saga to life on Samsung Galaxy devices," said Marcus Lewold, Head of the Candy Crush franchise at King. "Our teams are always on the lookout for new ways to enhance our players' experience, and with augmented reality becoming increasingly popular with consumers today, it felt like the right time to introduce it into the Candy Crush franchise for the first time."

This new Hungry Yeti AR feature was unveiled in a video starring international K-pop superstars Lisa and Jisoo of BLACKPINK. As superfans of Candy Crush Friends Saga and the Candy Crush franchise, Lisa and Jisoo were invited to be the first to try out the new feature on camera at King's Stockholm office. View the video here: https://youtu.be/eDCvnu33VLc

"We are big fans of Candy Crush," said Lisa of BLACKPINK. "While we are on tour, we spend a lot of time in transit and in hotel rooms, which is when we tend to play the most."

"Candy Crush Friends Saga has the cutest characters, and we've always loved Yeti," continued Jisoo of BLACKPINK. "It was a lot of fun to see Yeti come to life and to dance with him. We really love the moment when Yeti gives us a gift."

The new Hungry Yeti augmented reality feature is exclusively available to Samsung Galaxy players on level 25 and above from August 30th.

* Hungry Yeti is available on the following Samsung devices (Android 8.0 or later required): Galaxy Note10 and 10+, Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and S10 5G, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9 and S9+, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A8 and A8+(2018), Galaxy A7(2017), Galaxy A6(2018), Galaxy A5(2017), Galaxy A3(2017), Galaxy J7(2017) and J7 Pro, Galaxy J5(2017) and J5 Pro, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S3.

About Candy Crush Friends Saga:

Candy Crush Friends Saga is the newest game from the Candy Crush Franchise, featuring updated graphics, fun new game modes and a host of friends to help you blast through hundreds of levels! For more information visit: https://king.com/game/candycrushfriends

About King:

King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world. It had 258 million monthly active users as of second quarter 2019 across web, social and mobile platforms, and has developed more than 200 exclusive games that are enjoyed all around the world through its king.com, Facebook, and mobile distribution platforms such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Microsoft Windows App Store and Amazon Appstore. King was acquired by Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in February 2016. King has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona, and Berlin, along with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Malta, and Bucharest.

© 2019 King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush Friends Saga and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves King's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the dates, features and functionality of the Candy Crush Friends Saga in-game event, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause King's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to King and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither King nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of King or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/965736/Candy_Crush_Yeti_Launch_King_Stockholm.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750971/Candy_Crush_Logo.jpg



SOURCE King