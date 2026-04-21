Candid Appoints Andrew Shaw as Chief Product & Technology Officer to Accelerate Platform Growth

Seasoned product leader joins from OLX to scale Candid's Live Marketing™ AI infrastructure across the UK and beyond

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid, the platform-based advertising, marketing and communications group operating across the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, has today appointed Andrew Shaw as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), effective immediately.

Andrew Shaw

Working at group level, Shaw assumes responsibility for Candid's product strategy, technology infrastructure and the scaling of its agency brands and capabilities. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the group, with strong and growing market demand for Candid's proprietary Live Marketing™ platform — an integrated, AI-powered infrastructure spanning strategy, campaigns, media and creative. Shaw's immediate mandate is to accelerate its development and bring it to enterprise scale.

Shaw joins with a strong international pedigree in product leadership and technology innovation. He was most recently Director of Product at OLX in Amsterdam, and prior to that held a comparable senior product role at adidas in Germany. Originally from South Africa, Shaw spent over five years in Germany before relocating to the Netherlands four years ago, where he has built deep expertise working within complex, international technology organisations.

In his new role, Shaw will work across Candid's group of agencies and brands — building the product and technology foundations that underpin the group's client proposition and ensuring the Candid platform maintains its competitive edge in a fast-evolving market.

Andrew Shaw, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Candid:

"My remit is clear: to take Candid's Live Marketing™ infrastructure from proven technology to a truly differentiated, enterprise-grade and scalable platform — one that holds its competitive advantage in a market that is moving fast."

Gerard Ghazarian, Founder & President, Candid:

"Andrew brings exactly the depth of product and technology leadership that this moment calls for. He will be instrumental in shaping our product strategy and in building the technology organisation we need to realise our ambitions — in the UK, the Netherlands, and beyond."

Shaw's appointment represents a significant step in Candid's continued investment in its technology capabilities and leadership team. As the group scales across its agency brands and geographies, this appointment signals an unambiguous commitment to building a robust, future-proof platform that delivers tangible, measurable value for clients and brand partners across the portfolio.

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