Candid acquires media agency De Media Maatschap

De Media Maatschap was founded in 2002. The agency is based in Amsterdam and works for more than 50 well recognized advertisers. Willem-Jan Nouwens (De Media Maatschap): "STROOM has always been our Rotterdam counterpart, working in the same way with clients. With this merger, our clients will immediately have access to the additional communication disciplines within the Candid platform. This is an important asset for us, as the connection between media and other communication disciplines is more relevant than ever for the success of campaigns."

Samantha Catsburg (agency lead STROOM): "STROOM and De Media Maatschap have many similarities; the working practice and culture of the two agencies are closely related. We both have a huge focus on our clients, which translates into high client satisfaction and long customer relationships. With the addition of De Media Maatschap we strengthen our over-all offering, including their experience with dashboarding. We complement each other and can continue to grow together. With this merger, we are increasing our buying scale while retaining our service focus which is crucially important."

