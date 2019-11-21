Cancer Stat Launched by Templeton Apus: Cancer Patients Worldwide Finally Have a News Service Designed for Their Needs

After a few close friends were diagnosed with cancer, Templeton Apus was alerted to the fact that there was no in-depth service specifically designed to keep cancer patients on top of cancer updates and treatments worldwide. The launch of its Cancer Stat global news service has changed that.

LONDON and VIENNA, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Templeton Apus, the London and Vienna-based digital media and global intelligence provider, has brought its Cancer Stat intelligence platform out of stealth mode.

Cancer Stat provides cancer patients worldwide with essential groundbreaking cancer news and research. It is unique in that its subscribers each have their own personalised online account where they can request that specific cancer drugs, treatments and topics are followed for them online and by email.

Guy Templeton, CEO, said: "Cancer Stat is designed to efficiently provide cancer patients with the level of sophisticated cancer news that until now has only been available to top executives in the pharmaceutical industry. Afterall, why shouldn't cancer patients be able to gain access to the same level of indispensable information about their illness? Our aim with Cancer Stat is to ensure that it helps to save lives worldwide."

Cancer Stat enables patients to become quickly and thoroughly informed about their illness upon diagnosis. It ensures that patients are alerted to new cancer drugs, treatment options, clinical trials and medical breakthroughs worldwide specific to their illness.

Available to patients for just £10 a month ($12 a month) per user, Cancer Stat's worldwide coverage includes:

Real-time news, intelligence and research on different types of cancer

News, updates and analysis of hundreds of new and existing cancer drugs and treatments

Detailed coverage of Clinical Trials

Comprehensive coverage of thousands of pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, hospitals

Cancer 'Hot Topics'

Cancer Stat is proving popular with healthcare and pharmaceutical companies.

About Templeton Apus

Templeton Apus has developed a specialist news and intelligence platform technology covering 47 sectors and industries worldwide. Cancer Stat is its first move into medtech. Its second is Templeton Health (in stealth mode). Templeton Apus is a Krixos company.

